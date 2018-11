Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

United Technologies reveals a plan to split into three, Donald Trump puts pressure on Theresa May's Brexit deal, GM plans to shut down seven plants worldwide and Nasa lands a spacecraft on Mars. Plus, the FT's Jude Webber takes us to the US-Mexico border, where US troops are firing tear gas at a group of asylum-seeking migrants.