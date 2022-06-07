The power of a mood-boosting makeover

FT SeriesThe power of a mood-boosting makeoverLook good, feel good© Popperfoto via Getty Images/Getty ImagesMaster the art of mood-boosting make-upVibrant colour, hot lips and luminescent shadows are just the thing to put on a happy face The Kudos Project: the glow getter behind cult brand Ami ColéWith her natural-look make-up, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye has built a new community for black womenWhen it comes to eyes, green is goodSwitch it up from standard kohl this springThe fashion photographer and lingerie designer who are redefining beautyNick Knight and Michaela Stark on using 3D-scanning technology to explore ideas of femininity and fantasy — in their own wordsCult Shop: the scents of Sigur Rós An extraordinary family perfumery that sells the essence of Iceland My gothic revivalOne writer revisits the moody – and enduring – fashion subculture she once belonged to