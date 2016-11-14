Farewell Obama, Google blues, and asteroid strike practice

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

President Barack Obama will reassure European leaders during a farewell visit to Germany and Greece this week that Donald Trump, his successor, plans to maintain the US commitment to Nato and other core American alliances such as those with Japan and South Korea — despite Mr Trump openly threatening during his campaign to downgrade such alliances.

The global bond wipeout since Mr Trump unexpectedly won the US presidency deepened in Asia on Tuesday, with the market value of bonds falling by $1.5tn since the result.

Many world leaders have watched the US election result with confusion and protests have continued across major American cities, but Russia hopes a Trump presidency will mean less lecturing from the west. President Vladimir Putin spoke to Mr Trump for the first time on Monday and the president-elect said he was looking forward to a “strong and enduring” relationship with Russia.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s decision to appoint Steve Bannon as his top White House adviser has drawn fire from critics on the left and right, who argue that Mr Bannon, as head of Breitbart News, promoted white supremacy and anti-Semitism. Mr Trump’s campaign has dismissed the criticism as “irresponsible”. Here is the FT’s Ed Luce on the triumph of the alt-right. (FT, WaPo, Guardian, HuffPo)

In the news

Wanted: Asian experts Asian foreign embassies in Washington are having difficulty building contacts in the Trump team. Tokyo is struggling to find out who is advising Donald Trump on Japan policy, as the president-elect prepares to meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in New York. However, it is worth remembering that within 48 hours of being elected Mr Trump was in touch with South Korea and Japan’s leaders — the country’s two main Asian allies.. (FT, WSJ)

Johnson warns on Turkey talk UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson urged the EU to stop pushing Ankara “into a corner” over the death penalty, in an intervention that stunned fellow ministers still bristling at Mr Johnson’s outspoken warnings over Turkey’s EU membership during the Brexit campaign. (FT)

Bets on Donald Trump’s electoral upset has breathed new life into the bet that diverging economic paths will drive the euro towards parity with the dollar for the first time since 2002. (Bloomberg)

Warren Buffett: ‘aeroholic’ The head of Berkshire Hathaway used to call the airline industry “a death trap for investors” but the world’s most famous stockpicker has spent more than $1.2bn building stakes in four US airlines. (FT)

Cox murder accused ‘looked at Nazi material’ The man accused of murdering the Labour MP Jo Cox in June spent the night before her death searching the internet for information about Hitler’s Waffen-SS and the Ku Klux Klan, a jury has heard. (FT)

It's a big day for

UK inflation New data on Tuesday are expected to show consumer price inflation increased slightly in October, potentially the start of a strong upward movement in inflation. Real wages are expected to fall next year as “very weak” pay rises are outstripped by inflation, according to a new survey. (FT)

The SEC Mary Jo White is stepping down as chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, putting a spotlight on one of the many regulatory roles Donald Trump will have to fill having promised to loosen rules on the financial sector.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

Hot in here May was the hottest May on record, June was the hottest June, July the hottest month on record and then August tied with July. Oh, and September was the hottest September on record. This has put 2016 on track to be the hottest year since records began in the 19th century — despite global carbon dioxide emissions staying almost flat for the third year in a row. (Popular Science, FT)

Nigeria’s delta blues President Muhammadu Buhari promised to reform the country’s troubled oil sector. But the drop in the oil price has curtailed revenues from foreign sales, slashed more than $13bn from foreign reserves and sunk the country into recession for the first time since 1991. (FT)

First Facebook, now Google The search engine company has been dragged into the controversy over fake news in the wake of last week’s US presidential election, adding to Silicon Valley’s discomfort over allegations that it may have played a role in tipping the vote. If you need a refresher, these were important — and controversial — moments for Facebook during the 2016 election. (FT, TrackChanges)

Rehearsing the unthinkable Imagine if scientists discovered that an asteroid was hurtling towards Los Angeles. Well, Nasa, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other government agencies engaged last month in a planetary protection exercise to consider the potentially devastating consequences of a 330-foot asteroid hitting the Earth. Here is how it went. (NYT)

Trump: the aftermath Sixteen writers give their (short) musings on Trump’s America. One looks at the Arnold Schwarzenegger precedent and how the isolated action of one individual could be the president-elect’s greatest obstacle. (New Yorker)

Good news from Iraq As Iraqi troops battle Isis jihadis in Mosul, some 50 miles away a German-led archaeological team has discovered a bronze-age settlement dating back to 3,000BC. The find underscores just how much history lies underground in the war-torn country. (Foreign Policy)

Video of the day

The final investment frontier Mike Massimino, a former Nasa astronaut turned actor and author, talks to Izabella Kaminska about whether space is the next big business opportunity. (FT)