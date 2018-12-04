Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss last week's bank stress tests and UniCredit's decision to pay a heavy price tag to issue a new $3bn bond, and John Glen, City minister, talks about why he thinks Theresa May's Brexit deal will be good for the UK financial sector.
Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Robert Smith, capital markets correspondent and John Glen, City minister. Producer: Fiona Symon
