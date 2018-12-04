Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss last week's bank stress tests and UniCredit's decision to pay a heavy price tag to issue a new $3bn bond, and John Glen, City minister, talks about why he thinks Theresa May's Brexit deal will be good for the UK financial sector.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, David Crow, banking editor, Caroline Binham, financial regulation correspondent, Robert Smith, capital markets correspondent and John Glen, City minister. Producer: Fiona Symon

