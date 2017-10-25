Saracens rugby club on the value of nurturing team mentality

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Whenever “lessons from sport for business” are mentioned, we expect to hear about relentless perfectionism achieved through marginal gains, or of superstar soloists overcoming all odds.

For a metaphor to have real power it must illuminate what might otherwise be overlooked. And at Saracens rugby union club in London, the business-as-sport metaphor yields unexpected lessons for companies.

Success, says Nigel Wray, the club’s chairman and owner, cannot be judged on winning or losing alone. “A trophy isn’t what it is about. It is a good memory but you only get them as a result of the other things that matter more.”

This may seem like a surprising admission from the owner of a club whose corridors are lined with silver. Saracens won the English Premiership in 2011, 2015 and 2016, as well as the European Champions Cup in 2016 and 2017, and are favourites to claim both titles again this season. What can be more important than winning?

According to Mr Wray: “What matters more is understanding what created that success, and sticking to it when you aren’t successful — taking the long view, having continuity, caring about people.”

His comments are particularly notable in the light of the recent governance scandals to hit British sport. Mr Wray is attempting a new approach to sport management — one that puts players and their wellbeing before short-term results.

Saracens' Liam Williams breaks through to score the opening try of the game during a European Champions Cup match against Northampton this month © PA

By 1995, Mr Wray had made a fortune through a range of investments, from property to financial publishing. When he bought the team at the age of 43, his thinking was short term. He hired and fired coaches with the same alacrity as buying and selling investments — and with no idea why they succeeded or failed. The team became reliable for its unreliability, with short-term victories but long-term failure to win titles.

In 2009, after a decade of flying starts and poor finishes, Mr Wray was willing to try something new. “No one cared deeply about the club,” Mr Wray says. “Brendan Venter, our head coach at the time, convinced me [that] we needed to build a team that wanted to stay together.” He was right: research shows teams that stay together tend to perform better over time.

Now the focus is “continuity”, explains Mark McCall, the club’s director of rugby. “We try to keep a group together as long as we can. We say to our players: we are going to care for you and your family in all kinds of ways.”

‘We may discuss Descartes. We may discuss themes like envy and anger’ David Jones, team psychologist

This ethos starts with the junior squad (or academy) and is felt through the senior team and its international players. The hierarchical structure that characterises most sports teams is notably absent. “The academy players train and eat with the first team,” says Mr McCall. “Induction starts with senior players talking about their experience and expectations.”

‘Businesses generally don’t understand “team” at all’ Nigel Wray, chairman and owner

What Mr Wray and Mr McCall believe motivates players and spurs exceptional performance is simple: each other. The physical side of training — strength, conditioning, incremental improvements, marginal gains — is textbook. What makes the difference is what other teams don’t do: make memories and build bonds. This is repeated at the club like a mantra.

This is a far cry from the way that many businesses work: time-splicing for efficiency; performance-management systems that implicitly pit executives against each other; a precarious workforce designed to be replaced cheaply and fast. Such processes aim at mechanical efficiencies that are at odds with the way Saracens say they invest in talent.

Saracens' centre Brad Barritt during the European Champions Cup final this year against Clermont Auvergne © AFP

Routine activities such as warm-ups are constantly redesigned, not to make them more rigorous but to make them more enjoyable. Match reviews are conducted openly with everyone and without blame. Players learn to see each other not as rivals or interchangeable parts, but as teammates. This sense of camaraderie is enhanced when, a couple of times per year, the team goes on holiday. Past trips have included Miami, Budapest, Abu Dhabi and Biarritz.

“The beauty of a Saracens trip is that it isn’t about rugby,” says Brad Barritt, team captain, who has played for Saracens for nine seasons. “This year we went to a ski resort . . . It’s a gamble, taking guys away for three days right before a match. But this is a long-term view. You just feel the group gets closer.”

It is a huge change, Mr Barritt says, from the era in which players were treated as pieces of meat, valuable only as long as they performed well, and dumped the minute they did not.

David Jones, a psychologist, is in charge of players’ personal development, including planning and supporting their careers after they have retired.

Mr Jones also runs a philosophy club for the team. “We may discuss Descartes,” he says. “We may discuss themes like envy and anger. We have conversation cards with open-ended questions: who was your hero growing up? What’s the best piece of advice you were ever given?” Such questions are designed to encourage players to see each other in a different, deeper way, he says.

The players’ fierce commitment to the team and each other has proved critical in times of crisis. In 2014, Saracens reached the final of the Premiership and the European championship — and lost both in consecutive weeks.

“Businesses generally don’t understand ‘team’ at all,” says Mr Wray. “And for years, I didn’t either. So this has been one of the greatest learning lessons of my life. Today, in business or in rugby, I have no interest in anything short term. I just want to work with people who want to build something. That should be the point with companies, too.”