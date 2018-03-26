Annabel Cook

Egyptians voted on Monday in a three-day presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is almost assured of securing a second term.

Great expectations Supporters of Mr Sisi anticipate a positive result in Giza, southwestern Cairo

© Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty

Ballot bunny Voting gets under way at a polling station in Boulaq al-Dakrour, Cairo

© AFP/Getty

Name check Naval conscripts examine ID papers in al-Montazah in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city

© EPA

Poll position Mr Sisi, who is expected to be re-elected, casts his ballot in Cairo

© EPA

Church and state Pope Tawadros, leader of Egypt’s Coptic Christians, exercises his right in Heliopolis, Cairo

© Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty

Show of hands Voters dance and sing while waiting to vote in al-Haram, Cairo

© dpa

Family support Entissar Amer, the wife of President Sisi, is widely expected to return to the role of first lady

© Mahmoud Bakkar/dpa

Old guard Ibrahim Mahlab, the former prime minister, casts his vote in al-Maadi, Cairo

© AFP/Getty

All revved up Sisi supporters take to the streets of Cairo to encourage people to vote

© Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty

Get in line Voters pass through a metal detector in Heliopolis

© Samer Abdallah/dpa

VIP voter Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, arrives to cast his ballot

