Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Egyptians voted on Monday in a three-day presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is almost assured of securing a second term.
Great expectations Supporters of Mr Sisi anticipate a positive result in Giza, southwestern Cairo
Ballot bunny Voting gets under way at a polling station in Boulaq al-Dakrour, Cairo
Name check Naval conscripts examine ID papers in al-Montazah in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city
Poll position Mr Sisi, who is expected to be re-elected, casts his ballot in Cairo
Church and state Pope Tawadros, leader of Egypt’s Coptic Christians, exercises his right in Heliopolis, Cairo
Show of hands Voters dance and sing while waiting to vote in al-Haram, Cairo
Family support Entissar Amer, the wife of President Sisi, is widely expected to return to the role of first lady
Old guard Ibrahim Mahlab, the former prime minister, casts his vote in al-Maadi, Cairo
All revved up Sisi supporters take to the streets of Cairo to encourage people to vote
Get in line Voters pass through a metal detector in Heliopolis
VIP voter Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, arrives to cast his ballot