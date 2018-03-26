Share on Whatsapp (opens new window)

Share on LinkedIn (opens new window)

Share on Facebook (opens new window)

Share on Twitter (opens new window)

Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Egyptians voted on Monday in a three-day presidential election in which Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is almost assured of securing a second term.

Great expectations Supporters of Mr Sisi anticipate a positive result in Giza, southwestern Cairo

© Khaled Desouki/AFP/Getty

Ballot bunny Voting gets under way at a polling station in Boulaq al-Dakrour, Cairo

© AFP/Getty

Name check Naval conscripts examine ID papers in al-Montazah in Alexandria, Egypt’s second city

© EPA

Poll position Mr Sisi, who is expected to be re-elected, casts his ballot in Cairo

© EPA

Church and state Pope Tawadros, leader of Egypt’s Coptic Christians, exercises his right in Heliopolis, Cairo

© Mohamed El-Shahed/AFP/Getty

Show of hands Voters dance and sing while waiting to vote in al-Haram, Cairo

© dpa

Family support Entissar Amer, the wife of President Sisi, is widely expected to return to the role of first lady

© Mahmoud Bakkar/dpa

Old guard Ibrahim Mahlab, the former prime minister, casts his vote in al-Maadi, Cairo

© AFP/Getty

All revved up Sisi supporters take to the streets of Cairo to encourage people to vote

© Fethi Belaid/AFP/Getty

Get in line Voters pass through a metal detector in Heliopolis

© Samer Abdallah/dpa

VIP voter Ahmed el-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar, arrives to cast his ballot