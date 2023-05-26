This week, bestselling author Curtis Sittenfeld joins us to talk about romantic comedies. Curtis is a long-time fan of rom-coms – her most recent novel is, in fact, called Romantic Comedy. She loves love. But she also knows that there’s a difference between how love is portrayed in TV and movies, and what it’s like in real life. Curtis speaks with Lilah about the state of romantic comedies today: how they’ve changed, and where they could go next.

Don’t forget! Send us your top summer tip: what’s one thing that you’d recommend people do to have the perfect summer? Record a message here: sayhi.chat/15xxg

You can also email us at ftweekendpodcast@ft.com, tweet us @ftweekendpod, or message Lilah on Instagram or Twitter @lilahrap.

Links:

– Curtis’ latest novel is called Romantic Comedy

– The FT’s review of Romantic Comedy: https://on.ft.com/3OGt4wC

– Curtis’ other novels include Rodham (an alternate history of the life of Hillary Clinton) Prep (set in an American boarding school), Eligible (a modern retelling of Pride and Prejudice), and American Wife (a romance based loosely on the life of Barbara Bush)

– Follow Curtis on Twitter @csittenfeld

Romantic comedies mentioned:

– When Harry Met Sally

– Say Anything

– Notting Hill

– Four Weddings and a Funeral

– Dirty Dancing

– Jerry Maguire

– You’ve Got Mail

– Ticket to Paradise (starring Julia Roberts and George Clooney)

– Rye Lane

– Fire Island

– Russian Doll

– Something’s Gotta Give

Special offers for Weekend listeners, from 50% off a digital subscription to a $1/£1/€1 trial are here: http://ft.com/weekendpodcast.

Original music by Metaphor Music. Mixing and sound design by Breen Turner and Sam Giovinco.

Clips courtesy of Columbia Pictures, Universal Pictures, and Vestron Pictures / Lionsgate Entertainment.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com