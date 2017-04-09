Businesses cut back on hiring as rising costs bite

The rising costs of doing business reduced companies’ appetite for hiring new staff last month, despite a pick-up in business activity growth across England.

The Regional Purchasing Managers’ Index, a survey published by Lloyds Bank, reported one of the biggest increases in average prices charged for goods and services in nearly six years in March.

This was the result of sharply rising input costs — the result of the weak pound, higher raw material prices, salary pressures and increased energy bills — which also slowed employment growth.

However, the regional PMIs also reported a “strong and accelerated rise in output” across England in March, though a fall in the growth in business activity in Wales.

The figures provide an economic health check of regions across England and Wales, based on businesses in the manufacturing and service sectors. A reading greater than 50 is a sign of growth in business activity, while a reading below 50 marks a contraction.

In March, England’s business activity PMI increased to 55.7 from February’s five-month low of 54.4, indicating a strong and accelerated rise in output. But the PMI for Wales dipped to 53.6, down from 56.4 and its lowest reading for eight months.

In both cases, the average growth seen over the first quarter of 2017 was slightly lower than in the final quarter of 2016.

The east of England had the highest score for business activity growth, ahead of the north-west and Yorkshire & Humber. Last month’s weakest performer, London, also rebounded in March, seeing its fastest rise in business activity for more than a year. The north-east saw virtually no change in output and was at the bottom of the regional rankings.

Tim Hinton, head of mid-markets at Lloyds, said: “March’s increase in business activity growth rounded off a solid opening quarter to 2017, although the pace of expansion did not reach the rate seen at the end of last year.

“Rising costs were again a key feature of the survey data, filtering through to higher prices charged for goods and services, while also reducing businesses’ appetite to hire new staff.”

The figures are the latest in a series of business surveys that show strong activity across much of the economy even though the “hard” output data suggests it is stagnating.