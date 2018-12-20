Best films of the year 2018 Nigel Andrews selects his top 10, from the dizzying heights of Free Solo to the hellish depths of The House That Jack Built Free Solo — a terrifying, enthralling climbing documentary The story of one man’s attempted ascent of a 3,000ft bluff without a harness is an amazing piece of cinema Thursday, 20 December, 2018 Roma — a modern-day neorealist classic from Alfonso Cuarón The director’s Mexico City-set film tells a vivid story in a world of social injustice and inequality Thursday, 20 December, 2018 An Elephant Sitting Still — grimly gripping portrait of urban China First-time writer-director Hu Bo crafted this extraordinary social drama-thriller before taking his own life at 29 Thursday, 20 December, 2018 They Shall Not Grow Old — an astonishing act of remembrance from Peter Jackson Archive first world war footage is brought vividly to life with sound, colour and 3D imagery Thursday, 20 December, 2018 Sicilian Ghost Story — bewitching story with tapestry-like visuals A Mafia kidnapping case is transformed into something extraordinary Thursday, 20 December, 2018 The House that Jack Built — Lars von Trier returns to the dark corners of the human psyche Matt Dillon gives the performance of his life as a serial killer in this brutal film Thursday, 20 December, 2018 More from this Series A Fantastic Woman — a fantastic movie of death and defiance Sebastián Lelio’s film follows a trans woman reeling from the loss of her partner Thursday, 20 December, 2018 Apostasy — piercing portrait of a Jehovah’s Witness family A calm and murderously watchable first feature from Daniel Kokotajlo Thursday, 20 December, 2018 Widows — Steve McQueen brilliantly straddles commerce and art cinema Led by Viola Davis, the four female leads in this heist drama are electrifying Thursday, 20 December, 2018 Mirai — tender and funny Japanese anime adventure Mamoru Hosoda’s film tells the story of an endearingly fractious toddler Thursday, 20 December, 2018