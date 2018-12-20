Best films of the year 2018

Nigel Andrews selects his top 10, from the dizzying heights of Free Solo to the hellish depths of The House That Jack Built
Free Solo — a terrifying, enthralling climbing documentary

The story of one man’s attempted ascent of a 3,000ft bluff without a harness is an amazing piece of cinema

Roma — a modern-day neorealist classic from Alfonso Cuarón

The director’s Mexico City-set film tells a vivid story in a world of social injustice and inequality

An Elephant Sitting Still — grimly gripping portrait of urban China

First-time writer-director Hu Bo crafted this extraordinary social drama-thriller before taking his own life at 29

They Shall Not Grow Old — an astonishing act of remembrance from Peter Jackson

Archive first world war footage is brought vividly to life with sound, colour and 3D imagery

Sicilian Ghost Story — bewitching story with tapestry-like visuals

A Mafia kidnapping case is transformed into something extraordinary

The House that Jack Built — Lars von Trier returns to the dark corners of the human psyche

Matt Dillon gives the performance of his life as a serial killer in this brutal film

More from this Series

A Fantastic Woman — a fantastic movie of death and defiance

Sebastián Lelio’s film follows a trans woman reeling from the loss of her partner

Apostasy — piercing portrait of a Jehovah’s Witness family

A calm and murderously watchable first feature from Daniel Kokotajlo

Widows — Steve McQueen brilliantly straddles commerce and art cinema

Led by Viola Davis, the four female leads in this heist drama are electrifying

Mirai — tender and funny Japanese anime adventure

Mamoru Hosoda’s film tells the story of an endearingly fractious toddler