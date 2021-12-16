Episode 54
Headlines include UK politics & policy, coronavirus economic impact, Federal Reserve and German politics
This edition features these stories from ft.com
UK hits record number of daily coronavirus cases
UK companies warn about impact of Omicron staff shortages
Fed officials expect three rate rises next year in hawkish pivot on inflation
Germany to expel Russian diplomats after court accuses Kremlin of ‘state terrorism’
