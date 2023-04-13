Emmanuel Macron sparked an international backlash over remarks he made to the press about Taiwan after a visit to China. The French president is also facing growing opposition at home after he pushed through an unpopular policy to raise the retirement age. Gideon talks to Célia Belin of the European Council on Foreign Relations about Macron’s image, his diplomatic gaffes and his struggle to win support for his policies at home. Clips: Sky, Daily Telegraph.

More on this topic:

Macron allies defend his comments on Taiwan

Tea with Xi: Macron gets personal touch as China visit highlights EU differences

The jilted ally behind Macron’s pensions crisis

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com