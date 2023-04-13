Macron’s flawed diplomacy in China
Emmanuel Macron sparked an international backlash over remarks he made to the press about Taiwan after a visit to China. The French president is also facing growing opposition at home after he pushed through an unpopular policy to raise the retirement age. Gideon talks to Célia Belin of the European Council on Foreign Relations about Macron’s image, his diplomatic gaffes and his struggle to win support for his policies at home. Clips: Sky, Daily Telegraph.
Macron allies defend his comments on Taiwan
Tea with Xi: Macron gets personal touch as China visit highlights EU differences
The jilted ally behind Macron’s pensions crisis
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
