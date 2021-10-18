Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

The rising cost of fuel is threatening airlines’ recovery from the pandemic. Plus, a listener asked us if economic growth is tied to population growth. The FT’s statistical journalist, Federica Cocco, has been exploring this very question and says the answer is more complex than it may seem.





Fuel price spike threatens airlines’ recovery from pandemic

Do you have a financial or economic question you want us to answer? Email Marc at marc.filippino@ft.com.





