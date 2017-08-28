Ultra-low rates put squeeze on Germany’s small banks

About 10 minutes by train from the European Central Bank’s headquarters lies the unremarkable suburb of Bieber, one of the places where the effects of the ECB’s ultra-loose monetary policy are most keenly felt.

On the neat high street, where the main sound is of aircraft overhead on their final approach to Frankfurt airport, stands the Raiffeisenbank Offenbach Bieber. One of Germany’s 900 co-operative banks, it has a balance sheet of just €150m — and a market share of about 35 per cent among Bieber’s 15,000 citizens.

The negative interest rate policy initiated by ECB president Mario Draghi in 2014, and extended in March last year, is weighing down such local institutions, along with the nationwide Sparkassen savings bank.

In 2016, the number of co-operatives fell below 1,000 for the first time, and profits across the co-operative system fell €1.5bn to €8.3bn (though this also includes giant DZ Bank and asset manager Union Investment).

The co-operative banks depend heavily on interest income, which has been squeezed by low rates, and most have an excess of deposits and are having to pay fees to park money at the ECB.

Little or no profit at individual banks means they cannot build up capital organically, or invest in things such as IT. But so far, they have been loath to pass on negative rates to retail customers, which in Bieber constitute at least two-thirds of total deposits, according to management board member Karlo Uhlein.

Some analysts think the weaker co-operatives cannot hold out much longer. “If low rates continue it is only a matter of months before the first banks start charging,” says Martin Hellmich, a professor at Frankfurt School of Finance.

In the meantime, many community banks are introducing account service fees, typically around €3 to €5 a month. “There is a growing understanding among customers that accounts should not be free,” says Gerhard Hofmann, board member of the federal association of co-operatives.

A recent survey by a consumer organisation found that only 23 of 231 current account offerings in Germany are now free of charges. Many of those are operated by new online-only entrants such as ING and BayernLB offshoot DKB, which do not have branch networks and elderly IT systems.

Bigger banks sense an opportunity. Commerzbank hopes its branch network will allow it to capitalise on any retrenchment among the savings banks and co-operatives, which historically have had a market share of more than 60 per cent.

But the smaller players are not about to roll over. They are very well capitalised. The buoyant German economy coupled with cautious lending means that bad debt provisions are falling. “Returns on equity were low even before the financial crisis,” says Prof Hellmich. “Because they are low risk, they didn’t go bust then. So there was no consolidation. It is the same now.”

Most of the customers wandering into the Bieber branch are middle-aged or older. They tend to be conservative and loyal.

Joachim Klaus, who runs a local leather goods business, has been a business customer for almost 50 years and keeps his personal account at the Sparkasse over the road. “I’ve had plenty of chances to leave,” he says. “But I’m faithful to the bank”.

Mr Uhlein agrees that his bank benefits from inertia and knows that such loyalty cannot be taken for granted. “We have around €35m in savings accounts that pay 0.01 per cent.”

Ute, who arrived on a bicycle to deposit cash, says she is planning to move to a larger bank after 15 years “because of the fees” — although she is adamant that she would never use an online-only provider.

Some banks are seeking new ways to boost meagre profits. Mergers help spread fixed costs over more accounts but can be politically tricky. Closing branches goes against the community ethos of co-operatives and Sparkassen.

Smaller banks are also lobbying for more flexible (and less expensive) regulation, and their calls have been met with some sympathy.

“We need to relieve small, regional, less risky banks and savings banks of the operational burden associated with regulations that were established with large international banks in mind,” Andreas Dombret, a board member of the Bundesbank, told an audience of Bavarian savings bankers in June.

Rising rates may not necessarily save the day. Analysts at Moody’s point out that rates on deposits are likely to rise quickly but rates on loans are fixed for longer periods. “Exposure to residential real estate in the form of mortgages is rising. This has increased the mismatch between the maturity profiles of assets and liabilities,” they say.

Even so, Mr Uhlein thinks the time has come for the ECB to change tack. “I agree with Weidmann”, he says, referring to the Bundesbank president’s calls to scale back stimulus. “We need a different monetary policy from the one that calmed the markets down.”

Many of his peers agree.