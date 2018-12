Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Congo’s elections on Sunday were set to herald the country’s first transition of power by the ballot box, with President Joseph Kabila stepping down after 17 years in office. But an explosion of violence has caused the polls to be postponed. Orla Ryan discusses what happened with the FT’s Africa editor David Pilling





Contributors: Joshua Noble, weekend news editor, Orla Ryan, journalist, David Pilling, Africa editor. Producer: Fiona Symon