All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who were the only band to have British hit singles every year from 1970 to 1984?

Which British actor played Superman three times between 2013 and 2017 in DC Extended Universe films?

© The Print Collector/Getty Images Which British building houses the world’s largest surviving medieval map, known as the Mappa Mundi?

Which supermodel of the 1990s had earlier represented Denmark in the Miss Universe contest?

In 1922, who replied to the question “Can you see anything?” with the words “Yes, wonderful things”?

Which woman succeeded Condoleezza Rice as the US secretary of state in 2009?

Who did Nicolás Maduro succeed as president of Venezuela in 2013?

In the Anglican Book of Common Prayer, what alternative name is given for the service The Lord’s Supper?

In 2004, who was voted by his compatriots the 11th greatest South African of all time — four years after he’d been given a lifetime ban from cricket for match-fixing?