Obamacare vote; Trump-Turnbull; Erdogan blacklist

US House Republicans voted narrowly to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, taking the first step toward undoing Barack Obama’s signature legislative achievement. But the bill faces a much steeper climb in the Senate, where the party’s majority is much narrower, and Republicans are already distancing themselves from some of its most controversial elements.

It was a legislative victory for Donald Trump. But the vote for an unpopular bill that analysts suggest would strip 24m people of their insurance and that critics say amounts to a nearly $1tn tax cut for the wealthy could end up costing Republicans dearly in next year’s congressional elections. (FT, WaPo, NYT, NYMag)

In the news

Brussels calls for truce in Brexit talks Donald Tusk, the European Council president, has called for a ceasefire in the verbal hostilities over Brexit with Theresa May, warning that talks could become “impossible” if calm is not restored. “These negotiations are difficult enough as they are. If we start arguing before they even begin they will become impossible,” Mr Tusk told reporters. Here’s Martin Wolf on how Mrs May has a chance to assure a smooth transition. (FT)

Malcolm Turnbull borrows from the Trump playbook Australia’s prime minister, a wealthy former businessman, is abandoning his liberal positions in a populist pivot — and on Thursday night, he’ll meet his American counterpart in New York, months after a notoriously tetchy phone call between the two leaders. (FT)

Crude falls to lowest level in six months The drop raises doubts about the sustainability of the recovery in the oil market as Opec struggles to curb supplies in the face of a resurgent US shale industry. (FT)

The great avocado crisis Prices of the fruit have soared to record levels — and it is going to get worse. The US market, the largest consumer, is facing a 50-60 per cent decline in Californian output because of bad weather, while its main source of imports, Mexico, is expecting a 20 per cent fall. (WaPo, FT)

Choking in China A sandstorm in the Gobi desert pushing windborne particles eastwards has sent air pollution to extreme levels in Beijing. Air quality index scores for PM10 — particulate matter with a diameter of 10 microns or less — for Beijing and surrounding cities hovered around 900-999 on Thursday. World Health Organization guidelines recommend a score no higher than 50. (FT)

Multilateral lenders working together Takehiko Nakao, head of the Asian Development Bank, said organsiations like his and the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank must work together to address the region’s infrastructure needs and ensure further growth. (NAR)

1MDB deal collapses The Chinese government refused to authorise a state-owned company’s agreement to invest in a real estate project in Kuala Lumpur, nixing what was a cornerstone of efforts to bail out the scandal-engulfed Malaysian fund. (WSJ)

It’s a big day for

France On Sunday, the French will head to the polls to choose between the front-runner, centrist former investment banker Emmanuel Macron and the far-right Marine Le Pen, who has close ties to Vladimir Putin. Here’s a look at their ill-tempered presidential debate. (FT)

Food for thought

Erdogan’s blacklist Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown has filled Turkey’s jails, flooded its courthouses, torn families apart and helped him secure an almost unimpeachable presidency, where all power flows through him. Meet the victims of what Turks call Ohal. (FT)

Beijing to Hong Kong Jamil Anderlini, the FT’s Asia editor, on making the move after 11 years on the mainland: “After the choking smog, permanently snarled traffic, tightly censored internet and poor food safety of mainland China I feel emancipated in prosperous, ultra-efficient and relatively free Hong Kong.” (FT)

China’s boycott diplomacy South Korea is the latest country to suffer from a hostile campaign backed by Beijing. China has been implementing sanctions against its foes for more than 100 years — but do such boycotts work in changing policy? (FT)

From lost boy to basketball stars South Sudanese teens who arrived in Australia as refugees have found solace in basketball teams that help them recover from the violence they experienced back in South Sudan. They are being recruited by US schools and colleges and face dislocation of a different kind. (NYT)

Silicon Valley moves south Donald Trump’s pledge to crack down on immigration may have soured relations with Mexico, but his stance could have an unexpected benefit for his southern neighbour’s tech sector. Technology outsourcers from India, Europe and the US are looking to Mexico as a place from which to service US clients struggling to recruit software engineers. (FT)

Double lives Weekly boarders — or 5:2-ers, as some people call them — are shuttling in planes, trains and automobiles between London and cities, towns and villages all over the country — and even abroad. The FT interviews 5:2-ers across the country to assess whether the benefits outweigh the pain. (FT)

Video of the day

Brussels’ €100bn Brexit bill According to the EU, Britain must agree to meet all outstanding financial liabilities from four decades of EU membership before any talks of a post-Brexit trade deal with the bloc can begin. (FT)