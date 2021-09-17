Aylin Bayhan

Z Zegna wool blazer, £846, farfetch.com

Purdey leather flask, £119

Gucci cotton GG cardigan, £850

The inspiration: Don Draper’s Manhattan apartment
The inspiration: Don Draper’s Manhattan apartment © AMC

Globe Trotter Centenary suitcase, £1,715 

Crockett & Jones leather shoes, £585

Canali cashmere turtleneck, £590

Alexander McQueen wool flannel trousers, £690

Antique silver gilt and enamel writing desk set, c1890, £5,500, 1stdibs.com

Ettinger Burlington flap-over briefcase, £1,210

Giuliva Heritage wool and cashmere Stefano blazer, €1,410

Lindberg titanium and acetate sunglasses, €415

Michele Varian vintage brass table lamp, $840, 1stdibs.com

Officine Generale Lyocell-twill shirt, £170, mrporter.com

Roome London by Matthew Williamson Tamara drinks cabinet, £8,700

Emporio Armani virgin-wool gilet, £350

Cartier gold, onyx, tsavorite and black lacquer Panthère de Cartier pocket gem, £5,800

Morjas leather Derby shoes, £199

Tiffany contemporary hanging lamp, €2,500, 1stdibs.com

IVV glass whisky decanter, £145, artemest.com

Beaufort Belgium by Georges De Rijck lounge chair, c1958, $5,500, 1stdibs.com

Sunspel piqué cotton polo shirt, £116, harveynichols.com

Dupont gold lighter, £620, harrods.com

