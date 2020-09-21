Print this page

Rishi Sunak is set to extend the Treasury’s UK-wide programme of business support loans ahead of what’s expected to be a challenging winter for Covid-19, the European Central Bank has launched a sweeping review of its main pandemic crisis-fighting tool, and Donald Trump has said that the new Oracle-ByteDance partnership will finance a “patriotic” education fund. Plus, the FT’s US energy editor Derek Brower will explain whether the poisoning of Russian activist Alexei Navalny will affect the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. 


Sunak to extend business support loans as Covid-19 spread worsens ft.com/content/dfdff1fd-503a-4231-812f-40be4cc4c2b7?


ECB to review flagship bond-buying tool in fighting Covid crisis

https://www.ft.com/content/8ff55eff-ed3a-49db-b26a-2f49fa7822d4


Doubts surround ‘education fund’ at heart of US TikTok deal

https://www.ft.com/content/4a9bb9aa-45e3-43b2-9759-3313751ffc8b


EU gas groups exposed as pipeline politics threaten Nord Stream 2

https://www.ft.com/content/2c713b40-ae7f-47a7-b050-e91ca0879c8f


