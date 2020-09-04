London design special

How the industry is responding to Covid, climate change and more
Is Covid the end for international design fairs?

With travel curtailed, these economically important events are facing a harsh future

How climate change is going to alter London’s gardens

Hothouse exhibit in London Design Festival showcases plants for capital’s warmer future

Interview: Maria Bruun on designing furniture for the Covid era

Working from home showed her how pieces had to offer flexibility, resilience and calm

‘Shoppable’ hotels are the design showrooms of the future

Everything from the bed to the bathmat is on sale in a retail opportunity for the Instagram age

The best (and worst) Covid posters

Designers have created clear messages to change public behaviour during the pandemic

