Northern sensibilities

In fashion, there’s a trend for looking north. Birkenhead-born artist Mark Leckey, who won the Turner Prize in 2008, dedicates much of his work to the left field rave culture of northern England. His latest exhibition Containers and Their Drivers, named after a song by Mancunian band The Fall, is on at New York’s MoMA PS1 until March — but references to his work have been around on the catwalk for a while. Raf Simons used him as an influence on his SS16 menswear show. The Belgian designer clearly has north-of-England sensibilities: his AW03 collection was dedicated to Manchester-born Peter Saville, art director behind the Factory Records sleeves for New Order. Illinois-born Virgil Abloh of Off-White has created Gallagher-themed knitwear for SS17; and there’s a broader nostalgia for “casual” culture, pioneered in the 1980s by northern football fans wearing European sports labels.

Elsewhere Doncaster-born photographer Alasdair McLellan brings his vision to high-fashion brands and magazines, while Jamie Hawkesworth, who got his break while photographing bus passengers in Preston, works with JW Anderson and Alexander McQueen. These visions come together in a new exhibition I have curated with Adam Murray. Here, those involved define their relationship with the north and its influence on their work.

‘North: Identity, Photography, Fashion’, Until March 19, Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool, openeye.org.uk

Elaine Constantine

Photographer

The model Karen Elson and her father in the pub in Manchester © Elaine Constantine

Photographer and film director Elaine Constantine is known for her portrayals of British youth culture. In 2014 she released her debut feature film, ‘Northern Soul’.

The truth is that there are as many differences between people up north as there are between “northerners” and “southerners”, and yet this idea persists that somehow we all share in some common cause that unites us in our authentic northern-ness and sets us against the inauthentic south. Moving down to London from the north made me very aware of the contradictions in our common notions of regional differences in character. Sometimes it would lead to some very amusing social situations. You would often come across well brought-up middle-class northerners playing up their working-class, Scally credentials when they were down in London — inadvertently mirroring southern prejudices about northerners in the process.

If it’s not too big a leap, I’d say that an appreciation for the humour in these pretensions has made me less inclined towards an aspirational idea of fashion. I prefer to root it somehow in the everyday.

Alasdair McLellan

Photographer

Boy, Doncaster, 2005 © Alasdair McLellan

McLellan started his career at i-D magazine. Today he works with brands such as Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu.

I grew up in Doncaster, South Yorkshire. As a photographer it can be hard to put yourself in photographs and put your point across. But sometimes you can only draw on your own experience. I’ve always been most happy with the fashion pictures that have looked like pictures from my photo album from when I was a kid. I like when they look like that, rather than just an image of a model.

I think the landscape and architecture in my pictures does look very northern. But the pictures I create are not all about gritty working-class things: often I choose the locations to be quite deliberately middle-class, which is not really something that gets referenced elsewhere because it’s not really cool to be middle-class. I wouldn’t say my work is documentary — although I have done documentary projects. I’d call it, because there’s no better word for it, pseudo-documentary. It’s a documentary of my childhood, but it’s not reality, because the people who are in those pictures aren’t the ones who should actually be there. It’s a heightened reality.

Peter Saville

Graphic Designer

Saville’s sleeve art on the catwalk at Raf Simons AW03 © Raf Simons/Catwalking.com

Famed for his work with the Manchester-based Factory Records, Saville designed sleeves for Joy Division and New Order.

There’s a complacency and entitlement among young people who are already at the epicentre of what’s happening. For those who come from outside of London, a keener, more ambitious sensibility is required. The ones who are on a journey to that place know they will have to really work hard to achieve any degree of significance. Individuals from outside of the city come prepared to take on a challenge. Malcolm Garrett [a contemporary] and I talked about it often. How was it that two boys from Cheshire became the predominant designers of record sleeves in the early 1980s? How did the London kids let us? It was because we had a really attuned sense of the challenge. There was nothing to take for granted. It’s really interesting to see how complacent the insiders are. You could make the analogy with Ukip and the referendum, or even the US election. The complacency of the status quo — it’s their undoing.

Alice Hawkins

Photographer

‘The Liver birds’ fashion shoot in Liverpool, for Love magazine © Alice Hawkins

Hawkins has travelled from Blackpool to Las Vegas, photographing extraordinary and eye-catching street-cast subjects. She also shoots for magazines and brands such as Agent Provocateur.

I grew up on a daily diet of Coronation Street. My favourite character was Bet Lynch. She was the epitome of what I love about women — women who are audacious in their appearance, who don’t conform to a normal notion of beauty, who push what it is to be feminine. Some people may consider them tasteless but I am genuine in my admiration and my representation of these women in my work. I have dreams of being like them myself. When I find myself photographing people up north, Bet Lynch is always on my mind.

Paul Smith

Designer

Founded in Notingham in 1970, Paul Smith is one of British fashion’s most prosperous brands. The designer (pictured above in his first store) has drawn on Madchester graphics.

There’s a certain energy that comes with not being from London. In the 1960s and 1970s, I’d travel all over the country but especially to places like Manchester to see bands perform. Acts would come over from America and perform in London, but when they’d make the effort to come to the Twisted Wheel in Manchester, the atmosphere was totally unique. By the Madchester era, I was working in London. I remember Peter Saville’s work for the Haçienda being massively influential. I didn’t go regularly but certainly Peter’s work travelled way beyond Manchester, which just goes to show how powerful it was.

Jeremy Deller

Artist

Happy Mondays album cover, 1988

Deller is known for works that tackle political and social themes, such as ‘The Battle of Orgreave’ (2001), about the miners’ strike in 1984, and ‘Shaun Ryder’s Family Tree’ (2008). He won the Turner Prize in 2004.

I’m from London. I’ve never lived in the north of England, so my interest comes from the perspective that it was different from what I knew. I remember the first time I went to Manchester in the late 1980s, it even smelled different to London. It looked like its own city, not a version of the capital. But most importantly there’s a different way of interacting with people. Maybe these are clichés but there is truth in them. Looking back, the miners’ strike changed my relationship with my country. I was not directly affected by it, I was 17 and experienced it on a TV screen, but it was clear that another version of Britain was happening. And the influence of the music made in the north was huge when I was growing up; it soundtracked the environment for many, I suspect. It was clear that things were happening there that weren’t really happening in London. If you’re interested in fashion or contemporary art, the capital is most probably the place to be, but it’s not necessarily the case for other art forms. For me, the politics and the music were as one, which would make The Smiths the most political band in British history.

Photographs: Elaine Constantine; Alasdair McLellan; Raf Simons/Catwalking.com; Alice Hawkins