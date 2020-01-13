Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Nissan executives have accelerated secret contingency planning for a potential split from Renault, the head of MI5 says he has “no reason to think” that the UK’s intelligence-sharing relationship with the US would be hit if Britain adopted Huawei technology in its 5G mobile phone network, and JAB Holdings-owned Panera Bread is set to reduce the proportion of meat-based items on its menu by a third. Plus, the crisis at Boeing has deepened after the release of damning internal messages. The FT’s Claire Bushey reports on what it means for the company as the new chief executive, David Calhoun, begins today.

