US stocks fell on Tuesday afternoon as negotiations for further aid to economy were halted
President Trump concedes power for the first time and calls for an orderly transition: the FT’s US managing editor Peter Spiegel looks at how Joe Biden can unite a divided nation; global markets have continued rising despite the chaos in Washington; Boeing agrees to pay $2.5bn to resolve a criminal charge stemming from the 737 Max crashes; and counter-culture icon Neil Young cashes in on the music streaming boom.
Democratic leaders call on Pence to force Trump from White House
https://www.ft.com/content/cecab0e3-ddb6-40fa-a78b-1d98fb3f7759
Boeing to pay $2.5bn to resolve criminal case over 737 Max crashes
https://www.ft.com/content/1e64a9ea-4659-4513-b82f-0a4b5e7cae1c
Blue sweep of Congress will add pressure to weak dollar, analysts say
ft.com/content/9e58d2fb-37c5-432e-b4c6-dcf862d43b7d
Neil Young Neil Young joins music rights gold rush after striking Hipgnosis deal
https://www.ft.com/content/dd67a2ab-d6e1-4334-ae45-ef1bf65f1e82
Review clip: Silver Fiddle Music
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published