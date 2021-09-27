Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/c2d3fe11-799d-4f66-be2c-806dda7a9f87





At least two Chinese cities are seizing presale revenues from indebted property developer Evergrande in order to block potential misuse of funds, and the SPAC bubble appears to be deflating as investors pull cash out of special purpose acquisition vehicles at increasingly higher rates; more than 150 US economists and researchers have weighed in on how women will be affected economically if US states add new restrictions on abortion access, polls in Germany closed last night with the two leading parties neck and neck, and the FT’s US banking editor Joshua Franklin discusses shrinking CEO tenure among US finance companies and the “Forever CEOs” who are bucking that trend. Join FT journalists on October 4 for a subscriber-only webinar on the outcome of Germany’s historic election and its implications for Germany, Europe and the rest of the world. Register free at ft.com/germanwebinar





Chinese cities seize Evergrande presales to block potential misuse of funds

https://www.ft.com/content/595c3f50-755d-4dcc-afc3-4c993e50a936





Soaring Spac redemptions signal their fall from favour

https://www.ft.com/content/1a9be04e-a298-49bb-a3d8-2efee22bca01





Lack of abortion access will set US women back, economists warn - with Claire Bushey

https://www.ft.com/content/61251b31-0041-461c-bd33-aacf2f13fe10





In era of quick-fire bosses, Wall Street embraces the ‘Forever CEO’ - with Joshua Franklin

https://www.ft.com/content/4814a8ca-57a2-43f1-a6da-f126a4254f6d





German election likely to extend Merkel’s long goodbye

https://www.ft.com/content/f30df070-5415-4bd7-b4b4-0bdd4dff3b3c





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.