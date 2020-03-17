Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

A costly investigation into the conduct of senior UK bankers during the financial crisis has raised questions about what it means to prosecute allegations of corporate crime, and whether Britain’s fraud laws need overhauling. With the FT’s Caroline Binham and Jane Croft.





Read more from Jane and Caroline here:

Barclays: the legal fight over a company’s ‘controlling mind’

https://www.ft.com/content/f666b592-5a4b-11ea-abe5-8e03987b7b20 (paywall)





Review clip: Sky News

