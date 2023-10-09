Israel responds to historic Hamas attack
The death toll from Hamas’s unprecedented multi-front assault on Israel passed 600 on Sunday, and Germany’s conservative opposition won two decisive victories in regional elections on Sunday. Plus, the FT’s Sarah O’Connor explains how the green transition can actually translate to more jobs.
Audacious Hamas attack is a pivotal moment for Israel
German voters turn their backs on government parties in regional elections
Net zero was never going to be an easy win for workers
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monique Mulima, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
