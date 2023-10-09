Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The death toll from Hamas’s unprecedented multi-front assault on Israel passed 600 on Sunday, and Germany’s conservative opposition won two decisive victories in regional elections on Sunday. Plus, the FT’s Sarah O’Connor explains how the green transition can actually translate to more jobs.

Audacious Hamas attack is a pivotal moment for Israel

German voters turn their backs on government parties in regional elections

Net zero was never going to be an easy win for workers

