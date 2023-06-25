Home prices in the US and UK skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic. In a special four-part series, we explored how they got so out of whack and what might work to bring back some balance.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Homesharing offers a cheaper alternative to rental accommodation

Turning offices into condos: New York after the pandemic

The Fed’s waiting game: is the US economy finally starting to crack?

How stubborn inflation has undermined the UK housing market

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. Additional help by Katie McMurran, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.