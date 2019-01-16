For the first two weeks of any new year, most of us convince ourselves we are on our way to becoming healthier, more successful, more fulfilled and more accomplished versions of ourselves. Yet even as you read these words, millions of new year resolutions are being abandoned, along with various unfinished novels, screenplays and business plans.

What began with great gusto on January 1 is now being slowly (or very swiftly) set aside. Those online French classes will become less and less frequent, as will those visits to the new gym you just signed up for. (By February, you’ll stop going altogether, but will keep on paying for it for the rest of 2019.) Come the first rainy morning, that shiny new bike (your perfect Christmas gift) will remain indoors and you’ll be back to your usual commute.

The year really begins at that moment of resignation. After the manic jollity of December — and the sombre awakening from its excesses — it’s nice to resume a routine and return to being our usual, everyday selves.

Your new resolution should be to enjoy the season and its special mood. So, with the last of the winter quince, make this cake that is mostly fruit and nuts and really not much else. It’s as wholesome as a cake could be, but as delicious and indulgent as any cake should be. The fruit on top — juicy and fragrant — has a lovely, grainy bite, more than a match for the nutty base.

A slice of this with a glass of sweet Jurançon (or tea, if your January is still dry) will start the year as you should continue it — happy to have revised your resolution into something achievable. Like cancelling that gym membership now.

© Patricia Niven

Quince, grapefruit, star anise and hazelnut frangipane cake

To make a round cake, 24cm in diameter

Ingredients For the cake: 250g butter, at room temperature 220g sugar Pinch of sea salt Zest of one pink grapefruit 4 eggs, at room temperature 1 tsp ground star anise (we ground two stars in a little coffee grinder) 250g ground hazelnuts 50g spelt flour (or you could use plain) For poaching the quince: 1-2 quince (depending on size — you will need about 500g once cored) All the juice (200-250ml) from the grapefruit you zested 500ml water 1 star anise 1 cinnamon stick 100g sugar For topping the cake: 50g whole hazelnuts with their skins, very roughly chopped 1 tbs demerara sugar

Using a paddle or a large wooden spoon, cream the butter with the sugar, salt and grapefruit zest until they are well combined and starting to stick to the sides of the mixing bowl. Add one egg and beat until combined. Add another and beat again, then add all the remaining ingredients (including the last two eggs) and beat together. Transfer to a greased baking tin and set aside until you are ready to top with the quince. Cut the quince into thick wedges (without peeling) and remove the core, but keep it in the bottom of a small saucepan. Add the rest of the ingredients, including the wedges, to the saucepan and set on a low heat to cook slowly. The contents of the pan shouldn’t boil at any stage, just simmer slowly until the fruit is soft; this can take between 40 minutes and an hour, depending on the fruit. Once it feels soft all the way through, remove the pan from the heat and turn your oven on to 170C (fan assist). Once the oven is at the right temperature, use a slotted spoon to lift the wedges out of the liquid and on to the cake. Sprinkle with the hazelnuts and sugar and bake for 20 minutes. Then carefully rotate the tray in the oven and bake for another 15-20 minutes — it should be golden all over and feel firm. A skewer test won’t work here, as it is a moist cake — the best way to test it is by pressing down very lightly on the middle parts with the tip of your finger; it shouldn’t sink at all. Remove, let it cool in the tin and then it is ready to serve. This cake will also keep well for a couple of days out of the fridge (if you do decide to chill it, be sure to bring it up to room temperature before serving to bring out all the flavours).

