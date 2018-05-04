Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

Donald Trump’s approach to foreign policy continues to confuse onlookers, particularly regarding North Korea, which the US president once said could be a target of his “fire and fury”. Now the despotic regime has become a potential partner in peace. With Iran too, Mr Trump may be close to upending the status quo and reneging on the nuclear deal signed by his predecessor.

Philip Stephens argues in his latest column that Mr Trump’s ducking and diving approach is shattering international trust in American leadership. On Korea, Philip’s recent visit to Seoul showed him there are many doubts about the peace eagerly pursued by the US president and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea. Hope may be chasing out realism.

Even so, Mr Trump might eventually ignore South Korea and pursue a nightmare scenario: a deal with Kim Jong Un that would scrap Pyongyang’s ICBM programme but maintain its other nuclear and other missile capabilities. That might be a good outcome for America, but not for its allies.

The most underrated prime minister

Martin Wolf reflects on Harold Macmillian, the British leader who embodied a courageous pragmatism that, he argues, is sorely missing in the Conservative party today. With Brexit, insularity has finally overwhelmed Mr Macmillan’s common sense.

Advice for Tesla

David Michaels, the former US assistant labour secretary, reckons Elon Musk’s car manufacturer needs to work on safety before production will fall into line. Worker injuries are often evidence of bigger problems in the system.

The media circus

Robert Shrimsley says that the White House correspondents’ dinner is an example of everything that looks wrong with political reporting. Journalists’ relationships with their sources need not be antagonistic, he argues, but an outsider mentality can help produce honest reporting.

What you’ve been saying

Move on overseas registers shows British weakness — letter from James Anderson

It is wholly disingenuous to enforce [corporate registration transparency] measures unilaterally on BOTs without also enforcing them across UK crown dependencies as well. What a great way to destroy the UK’s unique global cross-border business network, just when Brexit makes it all the more important, as a means of facilitating global trade and London’s position as the world’s leading centre for financial and professional services.

Comment from mackieap on Theresa May cannot solve her customs union conundrum

I am waiting for May to coin the term “quantum Brexit” i.e. the state of being both inside and outside the customs union, single market, and EU at the same time

May more chief operating officer than an executive — letter from Bruce Dalton

Janan Ganesh identified UK prime minister Theresa May as a: “reticent type; conscientious who needs instructions to be getting on with”. These admiral qualities are the hallmark of chief operating officers in business and military staff officers, not of successful chief executives and generals — or of prime ministers, ie of leaders.

