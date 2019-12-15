Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Beijing has ordered government offices and public institutions to remove all foreign computer equipment and software within three years as part of its bid for self-reliance in office technology. Malcolm Moore discusses the ramifications for Chinese and US companies and for the global supply chain with the FT’s Yuan Yang in Beijing.





Contributors: Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, and Yuan Yang, Beijing technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

