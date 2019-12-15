Print this page

Beijing has ordered government offices and public institutions to remove all foreign computer equipment and software within three years as part of its bid for self-reliance in office technology. Malcolm Moore discusses the ramifications for Chinese and US companies and for the global supply chain with the FT’s Yuan Yang in Beijing.


Contributors: Malcolm Moore, technology news editor, and Yuan Yang, Beijing technology correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

