Can I stop my neighbour’s basement plans?

My neighbour plans to add a basement to his property, which adjoins mine. I am outraged that he has gained permission to underpin the party wall between our properties, given that I had been denied permission for a similar development on the grounds that it would damage the foundations of our homes. What recourse do I have to stop the development and protect my property?

Building works between neighbours can be a contentious matter and it is important that you understand your neighbour’s legal rights so that you do not end up in a dispute. If you do, it can be time-consuming, costly and incredibly stressful, says Laura Conduit, a partner at law firm Farrer & Co.

Ask your neighbour to demonstrate that the proposed development either has a specific planning permission or falls within permitted development rights. You should have been notified, as a neighbour, if a planning application had been made and would have had the opportunity to raise objections.

If planning permission was granted in the past six weeks you could consider making a court application for judicial review (a challenge to the lawfulness of the planning decision). You would need to establish that you have an arguable case that there was an error of law. You would not simply be able to revisit any objections you have already made to the local planning authority.

Second, in relation to the works to the party wall, these are governed by the Party Wall Act 1996. The purpose of the act is to protect your interests, and those of your neighbour, but is not a tool to enable you to thwart development. Before any works begin, your neighbour or their party wall surveyor should send you a formal notice. You are entitled to appoint your own surveyor to act in relation to your interests under the act or you may elect to agree a joint surveyor with your neighbour.

Your neighbour will be responsible for the costs of your surveyor but only in relation to matters that under the Party Wall Act. The surveyor would not have authority to deal with planning or building regulations issues or objections you may have in relation to any consent to build the basement. The surveyor’s job is to ensure that your foundations and the condition of your property are protected.

As part of the party wall award, it is usual for the neighbour’s contractor to submit a method statement and details of any temporary works. The act allows for a security bond to be taken and the surveyors may agree a schedule of condition so that any damage caused to your property can be identified and remedied.

The best course of action may be for you simply to engage with the party wall process. You should also discuss any specific concerns that you may have with your neighbour and they will, I hope, address those concerns in order to maintain good relations. It would also be a good idea to introduce yourself to the main contractor/project manager so that you open a dialogue with them as to how the works are carried out generally.

Ensuring good relations with your neighbour and co-operating with their plans may ultimately be in your own interest.

James Freemantle, partner at Bircham Dyson Bell, says that after planning applications are made, planning authorities usually grant members of the public 21 days to provide comments. It is not uncommon for local authorities to extend this time or to take account of all representations as long as they were made before the date of the decision. This would have been your opportunity to object to the application.

As the permission has already been granted, it is important to first consider whether there are any material differences between the plans you originally proposed and the plans your neighbour has had approved. The plans will be available on your local authority’s website. If you believe your neighbour’s plans still cause damage to the foundations and that the planning authority has failed to take account of this, then you may be able to stop the development by going to judicial review.

These reviews are a way of challenging the decisions of public bodies. If the local authority has not taken account of the previously refused permission, or perhaps acted beyond its legal powers, or made an irrational decision in the face of all the evidence available to it, the decision to approve the application could be set aside.

However if the issue was only procedural, or would have been in your neighbour’s favour anyway, a court is unlikely to interfere. Note that there is a strict six-week time limit on judicial reviews of planning decisions, starting from the date of the decision. It may also be possible to complain to the Local Government Ombudsman, but the ombudsman does not have the power to quash the decision, only to compensate.

The planning permission might have been granted with conditions, such as building regulations approval, which is separate from planning. You should check to ensure these are being met and report any breaches.

Finally, you may also have to consider the possibility that the original decision at your property was the one that was flawed and consider reapplying based on your neighbour’s successful application.

The opinions in this column are intended for general information purposes only and should not be used as a substitute for professional advice. The Financial Times Ltd and the authors are not responsible for any direct or indirect result arising from any reliance placed on replies, including any loss, and exclude liability to the full extent.

● Do you have a tricky financial dilemma that you’d like FT Money’s team of professional experts to look into? Email your problem in confidence to money@ft.com

Our next question

I am looking for somewhere to invest an initial sum of a few thousand pounds and additional monthly sums of up to about £500. I’ve looked at several options, from a managed fund with Prudential, to managed options with Fidelity, Charles Stanley and other larger companies as well as robo-investors like Nutmeg.

Every comparison site seems to focus on charges without taking into account the need for an introduction for the uninitiated.

So my question is twofold. How would you learn more about this and the options available, and in what direction would you steer someone such as me?