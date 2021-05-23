This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

IB DP TOK Links Collaborative, System 1 and system 2, Bias vs. noise

Relevant Big Question Creativity

Key terms and ideas Human sciences, knowledge & the knower

Integration Psychology, group 3 subjects

Investigating Issues Behavioural economics

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Daniel Kahneman: ‘Everything I’ve done has been collaborative’

You could focus on many different topics and issues within this interview with the very influential Kahneman. Perhaps the most useful angle is the way in which he produces new ideas: as he puts it, “Everything I’ve done, actually, has been collaborative.”

Is collaboration the key to creativity?

Can ideas ever be produced in isolation?

Are the human sciences like natural sciences, in that its pioneers ‘stand on the shoulders of giants’?

Michael Dunn, theoryofknowledge.net