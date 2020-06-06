Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Boris Johnson’s government found itself confused this week about why it was introducing a 14-day quarantine for all arrivals in the UK. Ministers and MPs warned it would undermine the economy, while scientists said it was not required. So why is the prime minister pushing ahead with it? Plus, we discuss the farcical scenes in parliament, the reopening of pubs and restaurants this summer and Britain’s offer to the people of Hong Kong. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Jim Pickard and Laura Hughes. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Breen Turner.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.