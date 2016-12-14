Fed signals faster rate rises during Trump’s first year, the aerospace industry’s weight obsession and the four-letter code to sell anything

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

The US Federal Reserve has signalled a faster pace of interest rate rises during Donald Trump’s first year as president, pencilling in a median projection of three quarter-point increases in 2017, up from two previously. For the second time since the 2008 crisis the central bank raised short-term interest rates, a move widely expected by financial markets. The reaction from traders suggests that Mr Trump’s election victory has finally brought harmony between the markets and Fed chair Janet Yellen, writes the FT’s John Authers.

At almost the exact time as the Fed’s announcement, tech royalty worth $3tn walked into Trump Tower in New York. Mr Trump pledged he was “here to help you folks do well” in the meeting with Apple, Google, and Amazon chiefs, among others. Mr Trump also said the executives could call anyone in his team anytime because there is “no formal chain of command around here”.

In a further sign of thawing relations with Silicon Valley, Mr Trump hired Elon Musk of SpaceX and Travis Kalanick of Uber as technology advisers. The embrace may not extend to Twitter, whose chief was noticeably absent from the meeting reportedly because of a spat over an emoji. (FT, New Republic, Politico)

In the news

Aleppo evacuation deal back on A ceasefire deal to evacuate the last rebel-held part of eastern Aleppo is back on, opposition fighters say, a day after a previous agreement fell through. Rebel fighters and civilians in the Syrian city had been due to leave early on Wednesday but the truce collapsed. Now the blame game starts on the failure of diplomacy in Syria. (BBC, FT)

Oops, Yahoo did it again Hackers stole personal data on more than 1bn Yahoo users in 2013, easily the world’s largest hacking attack. This comes after the company’s disclosure of another intrusion in 2014 that affected 500m Yahoo accounts. The revelation threatens to destabilise Verizon’s planned $4.8bn takeover of Yahoo’s core business. (FT)

Brussels targets City’s euro clearing The EU is preparing to revive a euro clearing “location policy” even before Britain leaves the bloc, with French officials pushing for legislative proposals as soon as this spring to effectively displace one of London’s flagship financial businesses. (FT)

Goldman Sachs has unveiled its biggest management shake-up in a decade following Gary Cohn’s resignation to join the Trump administration. David Solomon, pictured right, and Harvey Schwartz, left, will replace Mr Cohn, centre, serving as co-presidents and co-chief operating officers. This puts both of them in the running to succeed long-running chief executive Lloyd Blankfein. (FT)

China ups the ante Satellite photos suggest Beijing has installed weapons on all seven of the artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea. The findings come despite statements by China that it has no intention to militarise the islands — where territory is claimed by several countries. (Reuters)

High-flying popcorn Amazon has used a drone to deliver a bag of popcorn to an address in rural England, in the first commercial outing for a technology that is the US group’s boldest step towards automating deliveries. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Russia and Japan Russian President Vladimir Putin visits Japan to meet Japanese leader Shinzo Abe. At the summit, the two will seek to end a 70-year territorial dispute over four northern islands that has prevented the countries from signing a peace treaty after the second world war. (FT)

The BoE The Bank of England meets but a decision over further quantitative easing is expected to be pushed out until next year. (FT)

Food for thought

Bah humbug! What is an economist to do when he or she believes that holiday gift-giving creates deadweight loss? Undercover economist Tim Harford gives his advice. (FT)

Cabin pressure Finding new ways to slim down aircraft is preoccupying the aerospace industry, especially after governments agreed to a climate deal in October that would reduce aviation industry emissions. (FT)

Does torture work? Donald Trump may think torture is a good idea but scientific research has found that the effect of pain, stress and coercive behaviour can bring about false memories and affect our ability to think, whereas being fair is a better way to obtain information from people. (The Conversation)

A word to sum up 2016 Post-truth? Alt-right? Trumped? Wrong? Share your ideas and see others’ suggestions for the FT’s Year in a Word. (FT)

‘MAYA’: the four-letter code to make anything cool Consumers are torn between a curiosity about new things and a fear of anything too new. One man, whose firm designed mid-century icons such as the Lucky Strike pack, the Greyhound bus, the Singer vacuum cleaner and the famous blue nose of Air Force One, had a grand theory for making things fashionable. (Atlantic)

Video of the day

Kuril Islands Vladimir Putin and Shinzo Abe are set to discuss a longstanding dispute about the Kuril Islands — a volcano-dotted island chain between Russia and Japan. The FT’s Kathrin Hille reports from the islands about the economy and what a peace agreement would mean for them. (FT)