Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss a warning from the European Banking Authority that banks' plans for a hard Brexit are inadequate, Commerzbank's latest experiment with artificial intelligence in writing research reports, and Bank of America's decision to beef up its investment banking operations in Paris. With special guest Andrea Enria, chief executive of the European Banking Authority.





