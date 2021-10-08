All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which two words precede “of Petersburg” and “of Ballantrae” in novels by JM Coetzee and RL Stevenson respectively? Who succeeded Caligula as Roman emperor? Which metal has the highest thermal conductivity? Dylan Thomas’s “Do Not Go Gentle into that Good Night” is an example of which verse form? Who was the bassist of New Order from their founding until 2007? Which 19th-century painting, measuring more than 16ft by more than 23ft, was originally called “Shipwreck Scene”? Which former cricket commentator’s catchphrase is “My dear old thing”? According to a Yellow Pages advert of the 1980s, who wrote the book Fly Fishing? © Stanley Bielecki Movie Collection/Getty Images Who’s the main character of the Alien film franchise (above)? In 1946, EV Rieu’s translation of Homer’s Odyssey was the first what?

