Italy’s Monte dei Paschi braces for state bailout, where Trump gets his news and the trouble with texting

No Roman Holiday for Italy. Political upheaval after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi was felled by a referendum defeat now threatens the €5bn recapitalisation plan for Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Bankers are running out of private-sector solutions and have told the Italian lender to prepare for a state bailout this weekend. International investors shrugged off the crisis facing the eurozone’s third-largest economy but Italy’s banks and economy are two serious problems.

Italy began the search for a new government on Monday. Mr Renzi has been asked to stay on a few more days until parliament passes the country’s budget law. Here is a memorable profile of the young, charismatic politician from earlier this year during more optimistic times and, finally, the FT’s Gideon Rachman on the threat Italy now poses to Europe’s future. (FT, Vogue, WSJ)





In the news

Globalisation’s champion? The World Economic Forum is preparing to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping to its annual meeting at Davos, a first for a Chinese leader. It is a sign of Beijing’s global ambitions in the wake of Donald Trump’s unexpected US election victory and the UK’s shock decision to withdraw from the EU. (FT)

UK’s ‘lost decade’ Britain has suffered its “first lost decade since the 1860s”, according to Bank of England governor Mark Carney in one of his few economic speeches since the EU referendum. Meanwhile, an investigation is under way into the ‘leaking of a letter warning against leaks’ Downing Street has said. (FT, BBC)

Dakota Access decision ‘Trumped’ The companies building the controversial Dakota Access crude oil pipeline said on Monday they intend to press ahead with the project on its planned route, in spite of the US army denying a crucial permit. President-elect Donald Trump also backs the pipeline and will review the decision by the Obama administration. (FT)

Opec optimism Oil prices rose above $55 a barrel on Monday as optimism spread over the tightening of the market after Opec last week agreed to cut production. (Reuters)

Tech on terror Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter on Monday announced they had joined forces in an attempt to curb online terror and extremist content. The move follows criticism from Brussels that big US social media groups have made insufficient efforts to clamp down on hate speech. (FT)

Hair for sale In order to find scarce basic necessities such as food and medicine, women from Venezuela have been crossing the border to Colombia in droves. As the oil-rich country’s crisis deepens, they have turned to a new way to afford these items. (Guardian)

It’s a big day for

South Korea’s corporate chiefs The heads of the country’s eight largest companies were on Tuesday hauled before a parliamentary inquiry in Seoul to answer questions about their relationship with the country’s embattled leader, Park Geun-hye. The grilling is expected to run late into this evening. (FT)

The renminbi The Chinese currency became a talking point after a handful of web sites, including Google, generated erroneous quotes for the currency around Rmb7.48 per US dollar — a rate that would represent a one-off devaluation of more than 8 per cent. (FT)

Food for thought

Where Trump gets his news He admits to getting military advice from “the shows”, is an obsessive consumer of cable news, and has skipped the majority of his intelligence briefings since being elected. BuzzFeed News analysed all the links Donald Trump tweeted — reviewing more than 26,000 in total — since he launched his presidential campaign to determine the president-elect’s media diet. Then it put the data into this straightforward infographic. (BuzzFeed)

Age of the ETF Exchange traded funds are taking over markets. There are huge advantages to investors who use them but ETFs do have the ingredients to create a snowball effect when markets go south. Read the first part in a series on ETFs. (FT)

A long-planned phone call Donald Trump’s protocol-breaking call with Taiwan’s leader was an intentionally provocative move and the result of months of quiet planning. To put it into perspective, here is an in-depth look at the long fall of Taiwan. The island once had a seat on the UN Security Council, now a phone call with its leader is international news. (WaPo, Atlantic)

‘Just walk out’ Online retailer Amazon is looking to eliminate the checkout in real-world supermarkets with the opening of its first physical grocery store early next year. The Seattle-based company said stores would use the same technology as driverless cars to determine which products were placed in a bag. (FT)

Advice for young Muslims Omar Saif Ghabash, the UAE ambassador to Russia, explains in a series of letters to his young son how Muslims can navigate a world of extremism and Islamophobia. (Foreign Affairs)

The trouble with texting Predictive text is forcing us to confront some uncomfortable truths about our personalities. (Quartz)

Video of the day

What’s next for Italy? The country is in crisis. Here is what happens now. (FT)