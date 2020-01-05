Iraqi lawmakers on Sunday voted in support of ordering American forces out of the country, two days after the US killed a top Iranian commander in Baghdad.

The vote is not binding but underscores the backlash in Iraq to the US air strikes that killed Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds force, and a powerful Iraqi militia leader, as regional tensions escalate.

“Ending the presence of foreign forces is preferable,” Adel Abdul Mahdi, Iraq’s caretaker prime minister, told parliament on Sunday, “despite the internal and external difficulties that might arise”.

The expulsion of the estimated 5,000 US troops in Iraq would be a damaging blow to Washington and severely undermine the international coalition fighting Isis. The coalition said on Sunday it had suspended counterterror operations in order to focus on protecting its own troops.

“By killing Soleimani, without a thought to the consequences, the US has opened the door to the expulsion of their troops and the ceding of Iraq to even greater Iranian influence,” said Toby Dodge, a Middle East expert at the London School of Economics.

By killing Soleimani, without a thought to the consequences, the US has opened the door to the expulsion of their troops and the ceding of Iraq to even greater Iranian influence

The US and Iran have been the dominant powers in Iraq since the 2003 US-led invasion toppled Saddam Hussein.

“[W]e want to stay on in Iraq,” a senior state department official told reporters ahead of the vote. “We have an important mission there”.

The vote came at a special session of Iraq’s parliament hours after US President Donald Trump threatened Iran with swift reprisals if it retaliated against the assassination of its top military commander. Mr Trump said the US had identified 52 targets, including cultural sites that it would “hit very fast and very hard”.

Iran has vowed to respond to Soleimani’s killing and on Sunday hundreds of thousands of Iranians gathered in Mashhad, Iran’s holiest city, to mourn the commander, who oversaw Tehran’s regional strategy.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, responded to Mr Trump on Twitter on Sunday, saying a red line had been crossed: “Those masquerading as diplomats and those who shamelessly sat to identify Iranian cultural & civilian targets should not even bother to open a law dictionary. Jus cogens refers to peremptory norms of international law, i.e. international red lines. That is, a big(ly) ‘no no’.”

He also said the US attack that killed Soleimani on Friday was a grave breach of international law and that threats to target cultural sites of Iran would be a war crime if carried out. “Whether kicking or screaming, end of US malign presence in West Asia has begun,” he said.

In his speech to parliament, Mr Abdul Mahdi revealed on Sunday that Iraq had been acting as a mediator to defuse tensions between Tehran and Washington, with Mr Trump asking him to convey messages to Iran. Mr Abdul Mahdi said that Soleimani had been in Baghdad as part of those diplomatic efforts.

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, came to Mr Trump’s defence in a series of interviews on Sunday, denying that the president’s threat to attack Iranian cultural sites would constitute war crimes under the Geneva Convention.

“We’ll behave inside the system. We always have, and we always will,” Mr Pompeo told ABC News’ This Week. “Every target that we strike will be a lawful target.”

The latest escalation was triggered after Washington blamed an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia for launching a barrage of rockets at an Iraqi base hosting US soldiers, killing an American civilian contractor last month. After the US responded with air strikes that killed at least 25 Iraqi paramilitary fighters, militiamen and their supporters attacked the US embassy on New Year’s eve.