Colombia reaches revised peace deal with Farc rebels

Colombia’s government and Marxist rebels signed a renewed accord on Saturday in a bid to save an effort to end a five-decade armed conflict that has killed more than 250,000 people and displaced 7m.

The deal comes after voters narrowly rejected the original agreement in a referendum on October 2, plunging the South American country into uncertainty.

“In all humility, I’d like to recognise that this new agreement is a better agreement,” Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos said in a speech on Saturday evening. “In hindsight, the plebiscite’s result opened before us the opportunity to unite us.”

The shock referendum result left Mr Santos’s peace deal with the hemisphere’s oldest insurgency in limbo. It also strengthened Álvaro Uribe, the divisive former president, who led the campaign against the accord to an unexpected, razor-thin victory.

Mr Uribe argued that the peace pact was too soft on rebel leaders by allowing them to form a political party and escape traditional jail sentences. He capitalised on fissures in Colombian society, where resentment against the rebels for their human rights abuses runs deep.

Since the referendum, the prospect of peace has hinged on intense, nonstop negotiations between the government of Mr Santos, who last month won the Nobel Peace Prize, Mr Uribe and leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or Farc.

Peace also hung on whether Farc would accept different conditions. “We’ve made our biggest effort to respond to the longings for peace, and we have fulfilled our part,” said Farc’s lead negotiator, Luciano Marín, who is better known as Iván Márquez.

“This accord is better insofar as it resolves many criticisms and dissatisfactions,” Humberto de la Calle, the government’s chief negotiator, said from Havana were the warring factions have been negotiating. “Like the first one, it will not have unanimous acceptance, but we hope it will have more solid support.”

Mr De La Calle added that the modifications included an inventory of the rebels’ assets, which will be used to compensate victims; scrapping the inclusion of the peace accords in the constitution; and other changes related to punishments for those accused of war crimes.

The new deal also takes foreign magistrates off special peace tribunals, guarantees “judicial security” for military men, and states that the guerrillas must turn in “exhaustive and detailed” information about their involvement in the illegal drugs trade.

Yet one bone of contention, rebel leaders’ participation in politics, remains intact. “The reason for all peace processes worldwide is precisely for guerrillas to leave the weapons behind so they can do politics legally,” Mr Santos explained.

Earlier on Saturday, following a meeting with Mr Santos, Mr Uribe said he had asked that new “texts” not be definitive until they had been reviewed by victims and those who were originally opposed to the deal. It is unclear if his side will soften its stance and back the new agreement, ask for further tweaks, or seek a new agreement altogether.

Mr Santos faces another battle as he pushes through an unpopular tax reform to compensate for the loss of oil income following the fall in energy prices. He needs the politically charged overhaul to bolster public accounts to pay for the peace.

Internationally, Mr Santos’s peace effort continues to receive support. Last week the UN began monitoring Colombia’s ceasefire, and on Saturday US secretary of state John Kerry congratulated “Colombia on achieving a revised peace agreement, vowing his country would “continue to support full implementation” of the deal.

Following the US election victory of Donald Trump, who has promised an “America First” agenda, uncertainty lies on what support the incoming American administration would offer. However, Mr Santos said he spoke to Mr Trump on Friday, and that they “agreed to strengthen the strategic and special relationship between Colombia and the US”.