Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels for make-or-break talks on a UK-EU trade deal

Boris Johnson is to travel to Brussels for make-or-break talks on a UK-EU trade deal, Uber will swap its self-driving car operations for a minority stake in Aurora, and China has drastically curtailed the overseas lending programme of its two largest policy banks. Plus, the FT’s Guy Chazan explains why there is so much at stake for Europe and German chancellor Angela Merkel during this week’s EU summit.





Johnson to go to Brussels in search of way out of Brexit stalemate

Uber abandons effort to develop own self-driving vehicle

China curtails overseas lending in face of geopolitical backlash

Angela Merkel faces final challenge at EU summit

