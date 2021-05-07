Print this page

German chancellor says waiver would have serious implications for production worldwide

Angela Merkel has expressed opposition to the Biden administration’s proposal to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, and Norway’s Telenor has written off its entire $782m investment in Myanmar but will remain in the country. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains what is behind the commodities super cycle and what it could mean for inflation. 


Angela Merkel rejects US move to waive patents on vaccines

﻿Telenor writes off $782m Myanmar business following coup

Broad commodities price boom amplifies ‘supercycle’ talk

Why we should all give up meat

