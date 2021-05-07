German chancellor says waiver would have serious implications for production worldwide
Angela Merkel has expressed opposition to the Biden administration’s proposal to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines, and Norway’s Telenor has written off its entire $782m investment in Myanmar but will remain in the country. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains what is behind the commodities super cycle and what it could mean for inflation.
Angela Merkel rejects US move to waive patents on vaccines
https://www.ft.com/content/76a05a85-b83c-4e36-b04d-7f44f63e57b0
Telenor writes off $782m Myanmar business following coup
https://www.ft.com/content/ba1f8db9-e2d1-4e45-80be-1f6f6fe1344b
Broad commodities price boom amplifies ‘supercycle’ talk
https://www.ft.com/content/1332da37-bf45-409f-9500-2fdac344d1dd
Why we should all give up meat
https://www.ft.com/content/1293516c-c17a-4a29-b969-55b6e6849b16
