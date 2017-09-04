Merkel to consult EU leaders over ending Turkey accession talks

Angela Merkel is to consult other EU leaders next month about future relations with Turkey after saying she wanted to scrap Ankara’s long-running EU accession talks.

The German chancellor’s statement in a televised election debate on Sunday seems likely to add new urgency to moves formally to end Turkey’s EU entry bid.

Responding to Ms Merkel’s declaration, Turkey accused Germany of fuelling “discrimination and racism”. The spokesman of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said German mainstream politics had bowed to “popularism, alienation and hostility”.

The escalation in tension comes after EU politicians have criticised Turkish Mr Erdogan’s crackdown on political opponents, widely seen in Europe as anti-democratic. Berlin is particularly incensed by the detention of 12 German citizens on politically linked charges.

“The fact is clear that Turkey should not become an EU member,” said Ms Merkel, in Sunday’s debate with Martin Schulz, her social democrat rival, who pushed the chancellor into toughening her approach by first pledging to end entry talks if he won the election. Ms Merkel promised to talk to EU partners about “a joint position . . . so that we can end these accession talks”.

Steffen Seibert, Ms Merkel’s spokesman, said the chancellor’s words spoke for themselves. “At the moment, Turkey is not at all in a position to join the European Union,” he said.

EU leaders would discuss relations with Turkey at their next European Council meeting at the end of October, and consider whether to end accession talks, said Mr Seibert. He cautioned that such a decision would require the unanimous vote of the 28-member bloc.

Officials also confirmed that foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel, an SPD colleague of Mr Schulz, backed his party leader’s line — signalling broad agreement for a tougher approach to Turkey across the German governing coalition of Ms Merkel’s conservatives and the social democrats.

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkey’s presidential spokesman, said the tone of Sunday’s debate reflected “narrowing horizons” in Europe. Writing on Twitter, he said it did not matter to Turkey which party emerged victorious from the German elections on September 24 because “it is now clear which mentality will win”.

Relations between Turkey and Germany have been in a downward spiral since July 2016, when a violent coup attempt in Turkey by rogue army factions left 250 people dead.

Following the failed putsch, Mr Erdogan ordered a vast crackdown in which thousands of people have been sacked or arrested, hundreds of media outlets and civil society organisations closed down and dozens of journalists put behind bars.

The 12 German citizens arrested include Deniz Yucel, a journalist who has been held since February on charges of “spreading terrorist propaganda”.

Germany has accused Turkey of taking political hostages in an attempt to force Berlin to hand over wanted Turkish citizens who sought asylum in Germany following the coup attempt.

Brussels has already frozen EU entry talks with Ankara in response to Mr Erdogan’s political crackdown, and talks on deepening Turkey’s customs union with the EU have also been suspended.

However, the EU has so far held back from formally ending entry negotiations, which would be a hugely symbolic move as Turkey has been pursuing membership since 1987 and negotiating accession since 2005.

The EU is vital to the Turkish economy, with bilateral trade worth $140bn a year. Turkey, a Nato member that shares a 550-mile border with Syria, also co-operates with the EU on intelligence, security and Syrian refugees.

Tensions between Turkey and Germany have been exacerbated by electoral politics in both countries. Harsh rhetoric towards Europe helped Mr Erdogan to win a narrow, albeit disputed, victory in a referendum on constitutional changes in April. Ms Merkel, meanwhile, has come under pressure at home during her own election campaign for being too soft on Mr Erdogan.

The equation has been complicated by Germany’s 1.3m citizens with Turkish roots, many of whom are eligible to vote in both Turkish and German elections. Last month, Mr Erdogan urged the Turkish diaspora in Germany to shun the country’s mainstream parties to punish their “aggressive, disrespectful” stance towards Turkey. His remarks earned an angry response from Berlin, which warned him not to meddle in the country’s democratic process.

Ms Merkel has never been an enthusiastic supporter of Turkish accession talks, nor has her conservative Christian Democrat-led bloc. When she took power in 2005, she accepted the accession policy as a decision taken by her SPD predecessor Gerhard Schröder.