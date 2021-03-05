Print this page

Comments by the Fed chairman on inflation triggered a sudden sell-off in governments debt on Thursday

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell triggered a sudden sell-off in long-term US Treasury debt and equities Thursday, and Opec and Russia have decided against unleashing a flood of crude on to the market. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how the UK is going about attracting new companies to the London stock exchange. 


Powell inflation comments send US stocks and bonds lower 

https://www.ft.com/content/1feb5449-76f0-4f67-85b2-ab03f05d5a65


Oil jumps as Opec and allies decide against big rise in output

https://www.ft.com/content/771ebf3a-cff0-4ff3-ab9a-0bbd01a33f55


UK looks at new rules to attract companies to London stock exchange 

https://www.ft.com/content/a9e9de26-7f44-41e1-9dd6-3721a52c7d9c


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast