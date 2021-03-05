Comments by the Fed chairman on inflation triggered a sudden sell-off in governments debt on Thursday

Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell triggered a sudden sell-off in long-term US Treasury debt and equities Thursday, and Opec and Russia have decided against unleashing a flood of crude on to the market. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how the UK is going about attracting new companies to the London stock exchange.





Powell inflation comments send US stocks and bonds lower

https://www.ft.com/content/1feb5449-76f0-4f67-85b2-ab03f05d5a65





Oil jumps as Opec and allies decide against big rise in output

https://www.ft.com/content/771ebf3a-cff0-4ff3-ab9a-0bbd01a33f55





UK looks at new rules to attract companies to London stock exchange

https://www.ft.com/content/a9e9de26-7f44-41e1-9dd6-3721a52c7d9c

