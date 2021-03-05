Comments by the Fed chairman on inflation triggered a sudden sell-off in governments debt on Thursday
Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell triggered a sudden sell-off in long-term US Treasury debt and equities Thursday, and Opec and Russia have decided against unleashing a flood of crude on to the market. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains how the UK is going about attracting new companies to the London stock exchange.
Powell inflation comments send US stocks and bonds lower
https://www.ft.com/content/1feb5449-76f0-4f67-85b2-ab03f05d5a65
Oil jumps as Opec and allies decide against big rise in output
https://www.ft.com/content/771ebf3a-cff0-4ff3-ab9a-0bbd01a33f55
UK looks at new rules to attract companies to London stock exchange
https://www.ft.com/content/a9e9de26-7f44-41e1-9dd6-3721a52c7d9c
