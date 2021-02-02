Richard Waters

An unexpected surge of advertising in the final months of last year lifted Google’s revenues far above Wall Street forecasts and boosted shares in parent Alphabet by 8 per cent in after-market trading on Tuesday.

A pandemic-fuelled holiday shopping season dominated by ecommerce, along with a partial return by advertisers who were hit hardest during the health crisis, brought one of the company’s strongest quarters in years, with revenue jumping by 23 per cent.

The rebound capped a volatile year that saw the Google internet business - which makes up more than 99 per cent of Alphabet’s revenue - suffer its first ever quarterly decline, before a recovery that defied even the most optimistic expectations. Alphabet’s revenue grew by 13 per cent for the year as a whole, even as non-digital corners of the global advertising business contracted by an estimated 20 per cent.

A new dependence on ecommerce by retailers lay behind the recovery, with advertisers forced to lean heavily on digital forms of advertising to reach consumers and drive sales. But the final quarter also saw companies in hard-hit sectors like travel start to advertise more actively again after a drought over the preceding six months, underpinning a wider recovery.

The rebound fuelled a 22 per cent increase in Google’s advertising revenue in the final quarter. That was an improvement from the 10 per cent of last year’s third quarter, and the 8 per cent contraction in the second. It also comfortably topped the 16 per cent growth rate seen in the whole of 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Overall, Alphabet reported revenue of $56.9bn, or around $3.8bn more than most analysts had expected in the period. Earnings per share reached $22.30, compared to the $15.90 that had been expected. Earnings came to $15.35 a share a year before, when profits were buoyed by the lack of a tax charge after Alphabet resolved an unspecified tax audit.