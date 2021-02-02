Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed103,002,441
Deaths2,228,769
Google blows past estimates with ad spending recovery
Richard Waters
An unexpected surge of advertising in the final months of last year lifted Google’s revenues far above Wall Street forecasts and boosted shares in parent Alphabet by 8 per cent in after-market trading on Tuesday.
A pandemic-fuelled holiday shopping season dominated by ecommerce, along with a partial return by advertisers who were hit hardest during the health crisis, brought one of the company’s strongest quarters in years, with revenue jumping by 23 per cent.
The rebound capped a volatile year that saw the Google internet business - which makes up more than 99 per cent of Alphabet’s revenue - suffer its first ever quarterly decline, before a recovery that defied even the most optimistic expectations. Alphabet’s revenue grew by 13 per cent for the year as a whole, even as non-digital corners of the global advertising business contracted by an estimated 20 per cent.
A new dependence on ecommerce by retailers lay behind the recovery, with advertisers forced to lean heavily on digital forms of advertising to reach consumers and drive sales. But the final quarter also saw companies in hard-hit sectors like travel start to advertise more actively again after a drought over the preceding six months, underpinning a wider recovery.
The rebound fuelled a 22 per cent increase in Google’s advertising revenue in the final quarter. That was an improvement from the 10 per cent of last year’s third quarter, and the 8 per cent contraction in the second. It also comfortably topped the 16 per cent growth rate seen in the whole of 2019, before the pandemic hit.
Overall, Alphabet reported revenue of $56.9bn, or around $3.8bn more than most analysts had expected in the period. Earnings per share reached $22.30, compared to the $15.90 that had been expected. Earnings came to $15.35 a share a year before, when profits were buoyed by the lack of a tax charge after Alphabet resolved an unspecified tax audit.
California hospitalisations fall below 15,000, expected to halve in a month
Peter Wells in New York
California's coronavirus hospitalisations fell below 15,000 for the first time since mid-December and are projected to drop by more than half over the next month.
The number of people currently in California hospitals dropped to 14,999, according to data reported by the state health department on Tuesday. It was the first time below the 15,000 level since numbers reported on December 14.
Mark Ghaly, California's health and human services secretary, at his regular press conference on Tuesday said hospitalisations were currently at 14,221, probably reflecting more up-to-date data.
Dr Ghaly said that based on current infection trends across the state, the number of hospitalisations is projected to drop to 6,557 by March 4.
The number of intensive care unit beds available across the state rose to 1,284, according to health department data, the highest level since early January. ICU bed availability was made a crucial metric in December that determined when broad regions of California would become subject to stay at home orders. Areas such as southern California, which includes hard-hit Los Angeles, and the San Joaquin Valley, spent weeks with no availability of regular ICU beds.
By the start of March, all five regions of California are projected to have more than 30 per cent ICU bed availability, Dr Ghaly said.
An additional 12,064 new infections were reported, down from 15,358 on Monday. That was the fewest number of new cases since late November.
A further 422 fatalities were attributed to coronavirus, double the number reported on Monday and compared to the average over the past week of about 543 deaths a day.
In late January, the encouraging trends in ICU bed usage, hospitalisations and cases paved the way for Governor Gavin Newsom to remove the stay at home order for all counties. As of Tuesday, 54 of California's 58 counties are still in the purple tier, which imposes the tightest restrictions on business activities and social gatherings.
Although statewide case trends are declining, Dr Ghaly said they still remain high, and urged extra vigilance ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl final in the National Football League and lunar new year celebrations to prevent them from turning into "spreader events".
News you might have missed …
Jeff Zients, the White House coronavirus tsar, announced on Tuesday the administration would start sending out vaccine doses directly to pharmacies, with injections expected to start on February 11. Some 1m doses have been allocated to pharmacies, to be delivered in 6,500 locations.
Tom Moore, the second world war veteran who became the face of British civic solidarity during the pandemic, died on Tuesday at the age of 100 after contracting Covid-19. Moore raised £32.8m for charity during the UK’s first lockdown after pledging to walk 100 lengths of his garden to mark his birthday.
The Scottish government will introduce a managed coronavirus quarantine system for all people arriving from overseas. Addressing the Scottish parliament, first minister Nicola Sturgeon described as “inadequate” the UK government's plans to have supervised quarantine for travellers from only those countries considered to be particularly high risk.
Sweden became the latest European country not to recommend the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for over 65s due to a lack of test data on its use in older people. Poland, meanwhile, will only use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine on 18- to 60-year-olds. Dubai has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for use, receiving its first batch of supplies from manufacturing facilities in India on Tuesday.
United Parcel Service has become the latest logistics group to report higher sales and profits after a boom in online shopping. The Atlanta-based company's average daily package volume in the fourth quarter climbed 10.6 per cent year on year, while revenues were up across its domestic, international and freight businesses.
Russia’s flagship two-shot vaccine Sputnik V has shown 91.6 per cent efficacy against symptomatic Covid-19 in clinical trials, a Lancet peer review has confirmed, bringing the global total of vaccines whose efficacy is confirmed to be higher than 90 per cent to three.
Pfizer now expects about $15bn in revenue this year from its Covid-19 vaccine developed with BioNTech, pushing up its 2021 guidance. It predicts a profit margin in the high 20s as a percentage of revenue for the Covid-19 vaccine, on an adjusted income before tax basis.
Portugal’s economy contracted 7.6 per cent in 2020, the biggest fall since the country returned to democracy in 1974, as the pandemic caused a record drop in tourism earnings and a sharp fall in private consumption.
