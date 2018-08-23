Election polls this week showed a surge in support for jailed presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, knocking the real amid fears this could translate into election victory for the leftist Workers’ party, blamed by many for the downturn in Brazil.

The first polls since campaigning for the October elections officially started last week showed growing support for Mr Lula da Silva, a populist who retains immense support among the country’s poor masses.

While Mr Lula da Silva’s corruption conviction will likely exclude him from the vote, the polls showed him potentially transferring enough votes to his likely replacement, Fernando Haddad, to give the former São Paulo mayor a strong chance in the two-round election.

Brazil’s real sank as much as 5 per cent on Tuesday and Wednesday before rebounding slightly.

Market volatility is likely to increase ahead of an election that many see as make or break for Brazil, Latin America’s largest economy, as it struggles to emerge from the worst recession in its history.

“We believe a weaker path for the Brazilian real in the coming weeks is very likely,” said Mario Castro, Latam strategist at Nomura, in a report, adding that Mr Haddad was the least preferred candidate in a survey of market participants.

The next president will need to push through critical reforms, such as reining in Brazil’s ballooning budget deficits and overhauling its expensive and unjust pension system, or risk allowing the economy to slide further into stagnation.

“We are assuming at the current rating level that actions will be taken” by the government, said Sebastián Briozzo, senior director at S&P Global Ratings. The agency has Brazil on a junk grade double B minus credit rating. “For the medium-term, we will need more profound measures.”

The latest polls show for the first time what many investors see as the nightmare scenario: the possibility of a showdown between the two extremes of Brazil’s highly polarised politics — Mr Haddad of the Workers’ party (PT) and far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro.

Mr Haddad commands only about 4 per cent, well behind the other main candidates. But the polls revealed that support for Mr Lula da Silva has increased markedly, from 30 per cent in June to 39 per cent in August, according to pollster Datafolha.

Mr Lula da Silva is expected to be blocked by the courts from running and to step aside in favour of Mr Haddad by September 17, the cut-off date for parties to change their presidential candidates.

In the Datafolha poll, 49 per cent of respondents said they would or might vote for a candidate suggested by Mr Lula da Silva, boosting the electoral hopes of Mr Haddad, a university professor and former PT education minister.

“If the voters of Lula are sufficiently loyal to follow his likely indication to vote for Haddad, he will likely make it to the second round,” said Tony Volpon, an economist with UBS, in a report.

Only two years ago, the PT was discredited by corruption scandals and the recession. But it is winning back sympathy from voters who see the jailing of Mr Lula da Silva as unjust because his political rivals remain free despite also facing serious corruption allegations.

Voters on the left are also hugely critical of the impeachment of former president Dilma Rousseff, also of the PT, in 2016.

“Two things have saved the PT, Dilma’s impeachment and Lula’s imprisonment,” said Chris Garman of Eurasia Group. “If it weren’t for those two things, the PT would be decimated in this election.”

The polls show Mr Bolsonaro, a former army captain and congressman, in the lead in an election without Mr Lula da Silva, with about 22 per cent, up from 19 per cent in June. If he can maintain this support, he would likely make it into the second round.

Datafolha shows him as defeating Mr Haddad in the second round. But he would lose if he faced the other main candidates — environmentalist Marina Silva, leftwing candidate Ciro Gomes and the market favourite, centre-right Geraldo Alckmin.

Mr Alckmin, until recently the governor of Brazil’s wealthiest state, São Paulo, has so far lagged behind in the polls, but some argue it was too early to write him off.

On August 31, the parties will begin airing their television ads. Airtime is awarded based on the share of a candidate’s coalition in congress.

Mr Alckmin’s is by far the largest, giving him about 44 per cent. Next would be Mr Haddad, with 19 per cent. This will provide both with a powerful platform against Mr Bolsonaro, who has no coalition and precious little airtime, relying instead on social media.

“You have to wait for the polls that will come after the television advertising starts,” said Paulo Sotero, director of the Brazil Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington. “Social media will be an important factor but the traditional means of TV advertising will continue to be very influential.”