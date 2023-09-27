The FTC is primed for Amazon
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT News Briefing news every morning.
The US Federal Trade Commission has accused Amazon of wielding monopolistic control over online markets, JPMorgan Chase said it settled lawsuits related to its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking operation, and the FT’s Lauren Fedor explains what’s at stake with a looming US government shutdown. Plus, sterling hit a six-month low against the dollar.
Mentioned in this podcast:
FTC lawsuit accuses Amazon of wielding monopoly power over online retail
JPMorgan settles Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits with US Virgin Islands and Jes Staley
Lawmakers warn that US is heading for shutdown as budget talks stall
Moody’s warns federal shutdown would be ‘negative’ for US debt rating
Sterling heads for worst month since Liz Truss’s ‘mini’-Budget
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson, Kasia Broussalian and Marc Filippino. Additional help from Monique Mulima, Monica Lopez, Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music.
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
Comments