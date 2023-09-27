Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US Federal Trade Commission has accused Amazon of wielding monopolistic control over online markets, JPMorgan Chase said it settled lawsuits related to its dealings with Jeffrey Epstein’s human trafficking operation, and the FT’s Lauren Fedor explains what’s at stake with a looming US government shutdown. Plus, sterling hit a six-month low against the dollar.

FTC lawsuit accuses Amazon of wielding monopoly power over online retail

JPMorgan settles Jeffrey Epstein lawsuits with US Virgin Islands and Jes Staley

Lawmakers warn that US is heading for shutdown as budget talks stall

Moody’s warns federal shutdown would be ‘negative’ for US debt rating

Sterling heads for worst month since Liz Truss’s ‘mini’-Budget

