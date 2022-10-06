The death of a young woman detained by Iran’s ‘morality police’ has sparked nationwide protests that the government is struggling to control. Gideon talks to Iranian analyst Sanam Vakil about what the unrest tells us about the weakening authority of the regime that has been in place for the past 40 years.

Clips: BBC, France 24

More on this topic:

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Jake Fielding

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

