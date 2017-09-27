Former SNP MP to run for financial regulator post

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

George Kerevan, the former Scottish National Party MP, will run for the chairmanship of the UK’s financial regulator, vowing to publish a contentious report into Royal Bank of Scotland on his first day.

Mr Kerevan told a conference held by the SME Alliance on Wednesday that he will apply for the top job at the Financial Conduct Authority after its current chairman, John Griffith-Jones, steps down next year. Mr Kerevan, 67, is the first candidate to confirm publicly that he will apply for the role.

Mr Kerevan, who sat on the Treasury select committee while he was an MP, said he has five priorities, including publishing a report into RBS’s Global Restructuring Group.

GRG is being investigated by the FCA over allegations it harmed 12,000 small businesses it was meant to help — including those that make up the SME Alliance, a lobbying group of former customers of RBS and HBOS, now owned by Lloyds Banking Group.

The pledge puts him in conflict with Andrew Bailey, FCA chief executive. Mr Bailey has refused to publish a preliminary report undertaken by Promontory Financial, the consultancy, into GRG, which is now defunct.

The regulator used this report as the basis for its formal investigation, which is continuing. Such preliminary reports, known as Section 166s, are confidential by statute. The FCA instead publishes full findings at the end of its investigations.

But leaks of the 166 report to the BBC and others have prompted the Treasury select committee to call for its full publication.

“I will publish the report on my first day,” Mr Kerevan said, adding that one of his priorities was increasing transparency at the regulator. His other four aims are pushing consumer protection, increasing the regulator’s independence from the Treasury, increasing its resources, and bolstering its competition mandate to allow challenger banks to compete with high street lenders more fully.

He added that he would be “surprised” if he got the job but that he wanted to stimulate debate about how the chairman of the FCA is chosen.

Mr Griffith-Jones’s past role at KPMG has garnered criticism, particularly in relation to the accountancy firm’s role auditing HBOS, the collapsed lender, although Mr Griffith-Jones did not work on the HBOS account. The accountancy watchdog last week cleared KPMG of wrongdoing around HBOS; a decision that has been criticised by politicians because of perceived conflicts of interest between the watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, and the firms it oversees.

Mr Kerevan may be running for the FCA role against his former chairman of the select committee, Andrew Tyrie, with reports suggesting the former Conservative MP is a favoured candidate.

Meanwhile, Anthony Stansfeld, the commissioner of Thames Valley Police, which investigated a fraud at HBOS’s Reading branch that led to the conviction of six people, including two former bank employees, called on the government to do more to fund fraud investigations.

The multi-million pound fines levied by the FCA could go to fund police forces and the Serious Fraud Office, he said at the same conference on Wednesday.

While the SFO investigates and prosecutes high-value economic crime, police forces rarely have the resources to investigate smaller frauds.

A study by the University of Portsmouth estimates that Britain suffers £125bn of fraud a year, most of which goes undetected.