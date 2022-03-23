This simple hand occurred in a club duplicate competition. Everyone made 3NT; not one defender made life harder for the declarer . . .

Bidding

Dealer: East

N/S Game

North East South West — NB 1C NB 1D NB 2N NB 3NT

Every West led Q♥. Declarer counted three spades and two hearts. If the diamonds did not produce four tricks, South would try to score K♣. Fortunately for the declarers, they all made four diamond tricks easily.

Winning the lead in dummy, 2♦ was led and, when East followed low, South played J♦ and this held the trick. Declarer cashed K♦, on which West played 6♦ and East 10♦. Then, 7♦ was led, West played 8♦ and dummy rose with A♦, crashing East’s Q♦. Dummy’s 9♦ was now good and secured the contract. What did the defence do wrong?

Good players will know immediately; those less experienced may be perplexed — but East told the declarer how to play the suit. Let’s replay the diamonds. 2♦ from dummy to J♦ in hand. With the finesse succeeding, South knows that East holds Q♦ — and East knows that South knows. When K♦ is cashed, instead of playing 10♦ — a card which no-one knew East held — East must drop Q♦. With J♦ gone, Q♦ and 10♦ are the same value, but dropping Q♦ now looks as if this is East’s last diamond. Declarer should now play 7♦ and, when West follows low, insert 9♦ from dummy. This loses to East, who tries not to smirk.

Play the card you are known to hold, not one that should remain a secret.