Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

It’s half a century since the launch of Apollo 11, the spacecraft that put the first man on the moon. Between 1969 and 1972 the moon had 12 human visitors but, since then, no-one. Now, however, there’s a new push to go back to our near neighbour and Donald Trump wants to speed things up. Naomi Rovnick, Henry Mance and Clive Cookson discuss the new lunar mission





Contributors: Naomi Rovnick FT Live reporter, Henry Mance, chief features writer, and Clive Cookson, science editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.