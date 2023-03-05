This article with suggested questions picked by a teacher is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Climate change and glaciation

Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:

Climate graphic of the week: Glacial lakes flood risks rise

Describe the data presented in the chart

Outline what glacial lake outburst floods are and why they pose a risk to communities

Many of the countries at risk of glacial outbursts are low or middle income. Discuss how this contributes to global inequality

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun