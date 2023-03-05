Geography class — Climate graphic of the week: Glacial lakes flood risks rise
Specification:
Climate change and glaciation
Click to view the article below and then answer the questions:
Climate graphic of the week: Glacial lakes flood risks rise
Describe the data presented in the chart
Outline what glacial lake outburst floods are and why they pose a risk to communities
Many of the countries at risk of glacial outbursts are low or middle income. Discuss how this contributes to global inequality
Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun
