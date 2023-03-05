Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Climate change and glaciation

Climate graphic of the week: Glacial lakes flood risks rise

  • Describe the data presented in the chart

  • Outline what glacial lake outburst floods are and why they pose a risk to communities

  • Many of the countries at risk of glacial outbursts are low or middle income. Discuss how this contributes to global inequality

Alasdair Monteith, Gordonstoun

